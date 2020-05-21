New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product ; Service, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894557/?utm_source=GNW

Restraining factors, such as increasing competition in the industry likely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years.



Additionally, robust advancements in research and development activities and consolidation in the pharmaceutical CMO industry are likely to increase the growth of the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing in the forecast period.

Contract manufacturing is the type of outsourcing where a company enters into an agreement or legal settlement with another manufacturing firm for products, parts, or components, which the former will then use in its production process to complete its product. The various biopharmaceutical companies manufacture antibodies, non-antibody scaffolds, recombinant proteins, fragments as well as DNA from different sources.

The contract manufacturing organization (CMO) offers numerous benefits to pharmaceutical companies, including reducing investments in facilities, drug development costs, thereby improves net cash flow.Outsourcing is cheaper and increases the efficiency of manufacturing processes.



Also, it allows pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to redirect resources to other areas. A few years ago, the CMO industry was a niche service market, offering additional manufacturing capacity or specific services to pharmaceutical companies.

Moreover, many pharmaceutical companies are refocusing on their core capabilities such as research and development, leading to divestments of in-house manufacturing capacities, which is growing reliance on CMOs for manufacturing.Furthermore, CMOs play crucial roles in providing additional capacities to mitigate the risk of supply shortages by offering additional sites for pharmaceutical companies with multisite supply strategies as well as backup capacities.



Catalent Pharma Solutions announced it completed a $5.5 million expansion program at its 200,000 square foot site in Philadelphia, Penn., to provide additional clinical packaging and storage capacity. The expansion not only allows us to meet the demand for additional capacity to serve large-scale clinical studies today but also provides the space necessary for future growth. Thus, owing to the factors mentioned above are likely to boost the growth of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in North America during the forecast period.

In 2019, the biologics segment accounted for the largest market share in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in North America.The growth of biologics is attributed due to the enormous commercial success of biologics, which is described through the existence of a large number of FDA-approved biologics in the market.



However, biologics manufacturers strive to reduce manufacturing cost, deliver high-quality drugs, improve process efficiency, and accelerate market entry. CMOs can adopt as per requirement and help in process innovation and improve operational efficiency.

In 2019, the analytical and quality control segment estimated the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.CMOs provide a wide array of services ranging from cell cultivation to final product packaging.



Increasing regulatory compliance, complex manufacturing process, and product integrity are driving the adoption of the services mentioned above offered by CMOs. Hence, the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Some of the significant secondary sources for cold plasma equipment included in the report are the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

