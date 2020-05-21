Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the brewing industry, "Breweries Relying on Online Sales until Reopening in Light of COVID-19 Outbreak"



Breweries have suffered from having to close their taprooms and tasting rooms. Craft beer producers have been particularly affected as many rely on sales from tasting rooms. Several have also been faced with the problem of aging beer. Some breweries have had to collect untapped kegs from closed bars and dispose of it as the beer has passed its shelf life.Others have donated the beer to whisky distilleries to be turned into whisky or evaporated it to be turned into animal feed and fertilizer.



Many breweries have turned to offering online sales and pick-up or delivery of beer which has helped to bring in revenue. However, some smaller breweries are struggling with the extra costs involved in canning beer.Plans for reopening taprooms and tasting rooms vary across the US. Some brewers in Arizona and Texas have been able to reopen their tasting rooms in May but breweries in other states may have to wait longer. Once pubs and restaurants reopen, breweries are also likely to see increased demand to replace unusable beer.



