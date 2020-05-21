Selbyville, Delaware, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global animal health market recorded a remuneration of USD 73,798.33 million in 2019 and is likely to be valued at USD 119,570.99 million by the end of 2027, while growing at a growth rate of 6.3 per cent over 2020-2027 through 2027. Growth rendering factors such as increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, initiatives by governments and animal welfare associations, and an upsurge in need for proteinaceous food, are expected to drive the expansion of overall animal health market over the forecast period. However, high complexity and cost associated with animal drug production, and use of counterfeit medicines might deter the market growth in the upcoming years.

Holistic assessment of the overall business space in terms of individual market shares and sizes, growth rates, technological trends, and other qualitative and quantitative insights have also been drafted in the report along with elaboration of growth opportunities, sales volume, and revenue forecast. Technological trends across different geographies enlisted in the report has also been briefly specified in the given market report.

Increased urbanization and transformation in lifestyle brings about a modification in patterns of food consumption, thereby leading to an increase in milk and meat consumption globally. In this regard, livestock products have emerged as a basic source of dietary proteins. Moreover, rapid consumption of animal products has urged the livestock industry to adapt to changing food consumption patterns while meeting the expectations of society with improved-quality products.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2623838/

In fact, South Asia has been witnessing slow yet steady growth in the consumption of animal products, specially milk and poultry meat, meanwhile pork stands as a predominant product consumed in East Asia. However, eggs and poultry meat consumption in China gained momentum in the last decade itself.

According to the statistics by Our World in Data, the demand for meat all across the globe is massively rising over the past 50 years, while the meat production has more than quadrupled. The world now produces over more than 320 million tons of meat annually. Besides, in order to meet the demand for protein-rich food, the emphasis has been shifted towards the increasing production of farm animals. However, owing to increased risk of transfer of animal diseases to humans, need for animal healthcare products has gradually subsided at the global level.

Animal health market is potentially segmented into various domains including product, animal type, regions, and a robust competitive landscape.

In terms of the product segmentation, the global animal health market has been bifurcated into prescription and non-prescription products. Prescription segment is further sub-divided into pharmaceuticals, feed additives, vaccines, and diagnostics and had held a major stake in the overall market share, whereas the non-prescription segment is categorized into grooming products, supplements or nutrition, and parasiticides. The report states that non-prescription segment is likely to record substantial gains in the ensuing years.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/animal-health-market-forecast-to-2027-covid-19

Considering the animal type, animal health market has been characterized by production animal segment which seized a major portion of the market in 2019, meanwhile the companion animal segment is projected to accrue considerable gains over the forecast period.

Animal Health Market Product Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Prescription

Feed additives

Pharmaceutical

Vaccines

Diagnostics

Non-prescription

Nutrition/Supplements

Grooming Products

Parasiticides

Animal Health Market Animal Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Production Animal

Companion Animal

Animal Health Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

Animal health Market Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Merck & Co., Inc.

BoehringerIngelheim International GmbH

Ceva Santé Animale

Cargill, Incorporated

Zoetis Inc.

Bayer AG

Vetoquinol SA

Nutreco N.V

Virbac

Elanco

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Animal Health Market- By Product

1.3.2 Global Animal Health Market- By Animal Type

1.3.3 Global Animal Health Market- By Geography

2. Animal Health Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Global Animal Health Market - Market Landscape

5. Global Animal Health Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.2 Key Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Trends

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Animal Health Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Animal Health Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Animal Health Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Animal Health Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Animal Health Market Share, by Product, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Prescription

7.4 Non-Prescription

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Non-prescription: Animal Health Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Nutrition Supplements

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2 Nutrition Supplements: Animal Health Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.4 Parasiticides

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Parasiticides: Animal Health Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.5 Grooming Products

7.4.5.1 Overview

7.4.5.2 Grooming Products: Animal Health Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8. Animal Health Market Analysis - By Animal Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Animal Health Market Share, by Animal Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Production Animal

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Production Animal: Animal Health Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Companion Animal

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Companion Animal: Animal Health Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9. Animal Health Market - Geographic Analysis

Related Report:

Animal Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Animal Diagnostics Market will exceed USD 5.5 billion by 2025; as per a new research report. Growing adoption of pets in the recent years for companionship have further propelled the market growth positively. The other significant factors contributing to the market growth includes rising disposable income spent significantly on pet care.

Technological advancements in molecular biology has accelerated the development of animal diagnostic tools. For instance, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is widely being used for genome sequencing of pathogens to produce elements that are used in disease diagnosis, parasite control and biological research.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com