Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Devices Packaging Market: Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical devices packaging market was valued at USD 29.32 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 41.91 billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 6.13 % over the forecast period 2020-2025.
Companies are focusing on reducing material and energy required in packaging. This is where 'green packaging designs' come into play and is an ongoing trend now. By involving a medical devices packaging partner in the initial stages of product development, companies can create packaging that is innovative and sustainable.
Longer shelf life packaging products is driving the market. A series of tests are carried out to assess package integrity and the physical properties of the packaging materials, as well as it's opening feature. Sterilization Packaging Manufacturers Council (SPMC) of the Flexible Packaging Association has become involved in providing guidance on the role of humidity in the accelerated ageing of sterilisable medical packaging, which will increase the life of products.
Due to increasing rate of new health diseases, the demand for more technological diagnostic instruments are increasing at an alarming rate globally, by which the demand for packaging will increase. Due to stringent government regulations in developed countries on use of certain type of packaging materials is a factor expected to hamper growth of the market over the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Plastic to Gain Significant Market Share Owing to Polycarbonate (PC) Packaging
Europe Expected to Occupy Significant Market Share
Competitive Landscape
The medical devices packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market, which increases the rivalry in the market. Key players are Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Pvt Ltd, etc.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Longer Shelf Life Packaging Products
4.3.2 Growing Innovations in the Medical Devices
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations in Developed Countries
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Material
6.1.1 Plastic
6.1.2 Paper
6.1.3 Tyvek
6.1.4 Aluminium
6.1.5 Others Materials
6.2 By Product
6.2.1 Pouches
6.2.2 Trays
6.2.3 Boxes
6.2.4 Clamshell Packs
6.2.5 Blister Packaging
6.2.6 Bags
6.2.7 Other Products
6.3 By Application
6.3.1 Sterile Packaging
6.3.2 Non-Sterile Packaging
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Amcor PLC
7.1.2 Berry Plastics Pvt. Ltd.
7.1.3 DuPont Company
7.1.4 WestRock Company
7.1.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
7.1.6 Chesapeake Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Packaging
7.1.7 Technipaq Inc.
7.1.8 SteriPack Group
7.1.9 Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd.
7.1.10 Wipak Group
8 INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gut7rx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: