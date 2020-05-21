GiftCertificates.ca will be donating 1% of sales from almost all brands to Emily’s House, Toronto's only hospice for children and families facing life-threatening illnesses.

TORONTO, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GiftCertificates.ca , the online store that sells gift cards from Canada’s largest brands direct to businesses and consumers, will be donating 1% of sales from almost all brands to Emily’s House , Toronto's only hospice for children and families facing life-threatening illnesses. The online service’s Support Your Local Heroes campaign was announced today by Givex , the Canadian tech company that owns and operates GiftCertificates.ca.



Emily’s House is dedicated to caring for children with complex needs while supporting their families. It is the first of its kind in the city of Toronto and among seven in Canada. Emily’s House brings together high quality, respite and palliative care with the warmth and comfort of a child-focused environment that allows children and their families to have a home away from home for respite, pain and symptom management and palliative care.

Long-time Givex client, Recipe Unlimited Corporation , has also stepped forward to match the amount donated to Emily’s House. Their Ultimate Dining Card is redeemable at over 1000 restaurants across Canada and is available on GiftCertificates.ca.

“Hospitals have their hands full with COVID-19 urgent care patients and homes may be limited in terms of medical support and ability to give home carers much needed respite,” says Mo Chaar, Chief Commercial Officer, Givex. “Emily’s House offers a third option and is part of the spectrum of healthcare services that cares for Canadians during this pandemic. Their workers certainly deserve our appreciation and support. We hope that our Support Your Local Heroes campaign inspires others to seek out other change-makers in their communities that might have been overlooked during this difficult time.”

“This pandemic has impacted every facet of our healthcare system,” says Rauni Salminen, CEO and Founder of Emily’s House / CEO of Philip Aziz Centre. “We’ve adapted our programs to continue serving our vulnerable clients while keeping them safe and have opened up our spare beds to palliative adult patients from hospital partners. It has been truly encouraging to see everyone come together to help deal with COVID-19. We are glad to do our part to keep Canadians safe and healthy and are grateful for the kind support of Givex and its customers.”

Customers will receive the full face value of the gift card they purchase. Givex will provide the funds for the donation. The campaign for Emily’s House will be running until Father’s Day, June 21, 2020. Customers are encouraged to make their gift card purchases through GiftCertificates.ca by that time in order to have them count towards the final donation total for Emily’s House.

About Emily’s House

Emily’s House, Toronto’s first paediatric residential hospice, opened in July 2013, in response to the special needs of children facing the challenges of living with a life-threatening illness. Emily’s House offers specialized care, as well as play, art and recreation programs to help enrich lives through all stages of a child’s illness, as well as supports for parents and siblings in our hospice home. Please visit https://www.emilyshouse.ca to learn more.

About Givex®

Givex is a global cloud-based operations management solution designed to streamline business efficiencies and generate valuable and actionable customer data. Since its founding in 1999, Givex has provided operational intelligence across a wide of variety of industries, from restaurant and retail to hospitality and the service sector, offering a fully integrated suite of customizable products, including gift cards, loyalty, point-of-sale (POS) systems, tableside ordering and analytics. Givex's Uptix™ ticketing solution transforms traditional sports or event tickets into a mobile interactive platform, providing event managers with new insights into their customer base and the ability to elevate the fan experience. With more than 16 billion transactions conducted across more than 55 countries, Givex is at the forefront of how brands will compete for customers now and in the future. For more information about Givex, please visit http://www.givex.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89cac56c-f241-4e73-b241-ec3b9572ec6c

