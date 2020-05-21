Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Event Management in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



South Africa's meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions industry is an important sector to attract foreign visitors and investment. In 2019, 11.4% of foreign tourism was attributed to this industry, where about one million business delegates are hosted annually. Factors that contribute to South Africa's success as an events destination are the quality of infrastructure, accessibility and price. Despite being a long-haul destination, the cost of hosting a convention or exhibition in South Africa is highly competitive. The coronavirus has had a huge impact on conferences and tourism globally and in South Africa.



South Africa is ranked number one in Africa in the International Congress and Convention Association ratings but has moved to second place behind Mauritius in the World Economic Forum's Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report. East Africa is becoming highly competitive, with world-class convention centres and upmarket hotels appearing in Kampala, Nairobi, Kigali, Addis Ababa, and elsewhere. South Africa has sophisticated events infrastructure, venues and hotels. Industry stakeholders said that the water shortage in Cape Town was the biggest issue affecting the industry last year. Electricity shortages, crime and coronavirus are significant threats to the industry



The Tourism and Trade, Industry and Competition departments play significant roles in the event management industry as they oversee international and domestic tourism promotion and development, national compliance standards for events, funding and consumer protection. In 2019, the Southern African National Convention Bureau submitted 108 bids for international meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions. The bureau has prioritised the automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, agri-processing, electronics and biofuels for future development.



This report focuses on event management including events, conferences and exhibitions and the factors that influence them including tourism. There are comprehensive profiles of 84 companies. These include major conferencing venues such as the Cape Town International Convention Centre, suppliers to the industry such as Bidvest Services, Prosound and Scan Display Solutions, tourism groups such as Tourvest and concert organisers such as Big Concerts.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry



5. Influencing Factors



6. Competition



7. Swot Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References



Appendix

Summary of Notable Players

Company Profiles

African Agenda (Pty) Ltd

Atmosphere Communications (Pty) Ltd

Av Systems (Pty) Ltd

B One Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Berman Hire (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Services (Pty) Ltd

Big Concerts International (Pty) Ltd

Boland Toilet Services (Pty) Ltd

Brunswick (South Africa) Ltd

Cape Town International Convention Centre Company (Rf) Soc Ltd

Centeq Events CC

Charmal Four Trading CC

Communications Firm (Pty) Ltd (The)

Conference Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

Conference Consultancy South Africa (Pty) Ltd

De-Jay Hiring (Pty) Ltd

Dlamini Weil Communications (Pty) Ltd

Dogan Exhibitions and Events (Pty) Ltd

Downing Event Hire CC

Dunn-Handley Stageworks CC

Dwr Distribution (Pty) Ltd

Eastern Sun Events CC

Econoloo CC

Event Production Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

Fancy Flush (Pty) Ltd

Fiera Milano Exhibitions Africa (Pty) Ltd

Fleishman-Hillard South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Forum Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

Ft Fogtech (Pty) Ltd

G H Hire CC

Gearhouse South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Gl Events South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Green Exhibition Services CC

Hill and Knowlton Strategies (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Homemakers Expo (Pty) Ltd

Hyve Group Plc

Imvuko Service and Supply CC

Just Sets (Sa) (Pty) Ltd

Kat Leisure (Pty) Ltd

Lucidity Technical Production Services (Pty) Ltd

M and M Hiring CC

Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants (Pty) Ltd

Magnette Event Management CC

Mega Works Trading Enterprise 200 (Pty) Ltd

Meropa Communications (Pty) Ltd

Messe Frankfurt South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Messe Muenchen South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Mj Event Gear (Pty) Ltd

Ms Trust

Mushroom Productions CC

Ogilvy and Mather South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Ogo Productions (Pty) Ltd

P En D Bemarking CC

Plato Communications CC

Pr Worx CC

Primedia (Pty) Ltd

Prosound (Pty) Ltd

R P M Catering and Equipment Hire CC

Reed Exhibitions Group (Pty) Ltd

Sail Rights Commercialisation (Pty) Ltd

Sarcda Trade Exhibitions (Pty) Ltd

Scan Display Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Scatterlings of Africa (Pty) Ltd

Selby's Productions CC

Showtime Management (Pty) Ltd

Source Public Relations (Pty) Ltd (The)

Specialised Exhibitions (Pty) Ltd

Spintelligent (Pty) Ltd

Star Hire and Events

Starburst Pyrotechnics Fireworks Displays CC

Supreme-Sanitation (Pty) Ltd

T E Trade Events (Pty) Ltd

Teloc Waste Management (Pty) Ltd

Terrapinn Ltd

Top Media and Communications (Pty) Ltd

Total Exposure (Pty) Ltd

Tourvest Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Travel With Flair (Pty) Ltd

Trionum Entertainment (Pty) Ltd

Turners Conferences and Conventions (Pty) Ltd

Vwv Group (Pty) Ltd

Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd

Worldsport South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Wwp Events CC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p1z41m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900