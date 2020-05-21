Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Medical Record Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electronic medical record market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.13% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$20,880.859 million by 2025, increasing from US$12,360.489 million in 2019. Favorable government policies are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Increasing the use of mobile data coupled with growing usage of cloud-based services will also propel market growth. However, the high cost associated with it is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market in the coming years.



Rising concerns regarding data loss and security breaches are expected to hinder the growth of the market in the coming years. To solve the concerns related to the security of data many regulatory bodies are making standards and guidelines to improve the state of security. For instance, the Office the National Coordinator is presently engaged in an 18-month-long effort to draft standards and guidelines to improve the state of cybersecurity across the healthcare information technology spectrum and such initiatives are implemented to help stakeholders to install IT systems securely, educating the community regarding security issues and also creating support function to help in case of security emergencies.



Prominent key market players in the Indian electronic medical record market include Cerner Corporation, Cantata Health, Epic Systems Corporation., Medical Information Technology, Inc., InterSystems Corporation, MEDHOST, and Epic Systems Corporation among others. There is intense competition; different companies are adopting different strategies to improve their margins over the competitors. Big market players look for strategic partnerships including mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures to boost their market share. Also, market players are investing heavily in research and development. For instance, in 2018, Centra Health went live with multimillion USD Cerner electronic medical records implementation as a part of its two-year effort to replace previously used HER systems across the health care system. Major market players in the global electronic medical record market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies.



The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last year. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance (public companies) for the past few years, key products and services being offered along with the recent deals and investments of these important players in the global electronic medical record market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Electronic medical record Market Analysis, By Component

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hardware

5.3. Software

5.4. Service



6. Electronic medical record Market Analysis, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. General EMR

6.3. Specialty EMR



7. Electronic medical record Market Analysis, By Mode of Delivery

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cloud based

7.3. On premise



8. Electronic medical record Market Analysis, By Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America (US$ Million)

8.3. South America (US$ Million)

8.4. Europe (US$ Million)

8.5. Middle East and Africa (US$ Million)

8.6. Asia Pacific (US$ Million)



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles



Cerner Corporation

Cantata Health

Epic Systems Corporation.

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

InterSystems Corporation

MEDHOST.

Epic Systems Corporation.

eClinicalWorks

Athenahealth

