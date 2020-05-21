Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia-Pacific contactless payment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 16.2% during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in ICT sector due to its rapid transformation towards digital economies. Region comprises fastest emerging economies of India and China. Additionally, growing South East Asian countries such as Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and others are gradually adopting advanced technologies in order to keep pace with competitive economies of the region and beyond Asia-Pacific as well.



Contactless payment is one such advanced technology, emerging economies are eyeing upon. Over the last decade, the contactless payments have witnessed dramatic changes with the rise of digital payments. The accelerating growth makes contactless payments an expanding and increasingly important component of the banking sector. Various financial institutions are continuously working with tech giants to develop contactless payment based platforms in order to reduce potential threats of cyber-attacks.



Growing demand of contactless payment technology in financial services is rapidly taking the payment method from a buzzword to mainstream business. Though, the US and Europe are development centers for contactless payment technology due to presence of tech giants in these regions; Asia Pacific is testing ground for contactless payment due to its complex and penetrable financial infrastructure.



Moreover, the region is advancing towards contactless payment technology to encourage its competitiveness and to create a potential business market in order to attract huge amount of investments. The growth of the payments component also points to the imperative for financial institutions to develop and continually refresh sound payments strategies in order to remain competitive in market, being reshaped by technology, new competition, and customer demands.



This report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of the Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment Market by Device

5.1.1. Smartphones

5.1.2. Smart Cards

5.1.3. Point of Sale Terminals

5.1.4. Other

5.2. Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment Market by End-user

5.2.1. Retail

5.2.2. BFSI

5.2.3. Transportation

5.2.4. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. Asia-Pacific

6.1.1. India

6.1.2. China

6.1.3. Japan

6.1.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Gemalto N.V.

7.2. Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

7.3. Heartland Payment Systems

7.4. IBM Corp.

7.5. Infineon Technologies AG

7.6. Valitor HF

7.7. Verifone Systems, Inc.

7.8. Visa, Inc.

7.9. Wirecard AG



