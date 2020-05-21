Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Iso Propyl Alcohol Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Process, Demand & Supply, Grade, End Use, Application, Sales Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Iso Propyl Alcohol (IPA) witnessed a strong demand in 2019 and is anticipated to achieve an impressive CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period.

Sudden onset of the global pandemic COVID-19 has caused demand for hand sanitizers to skyrocket in international market leading to huge demand for Iso Propyl Alcohol. Moreover, rapid industrialization and infrastructural investments across major economies are further likely to create a strong demand for IPA from 2021-2030.



While Propylene-based IPA remains the most used production process in current market scenario, Acetone-based IPA is being phased out gradually.

LG Chem Ltd. is the only Acetone-based IPA manufacturer in the world. Among various grades of IPA available, Industrial grade IPA accounted for the highest share in 2019 as consumption of solvents and chemical intermediates took an upswing during the year. Being highly evaporative and extremely safe, IPA is also used for sterilization application in healthcare and pharma sector.

Increasing purchasing power of consumers would create a need for higher consumption of IPA and IPA-based derivatives in cosmetics and personal care products. Even the electronics segment uses IPA as a cleanser and is likely to register a record growth during the forecast period as technology penetration in developing countries would rise substantially.

Some players have gone for capacity expansions to accommodate for the sudden surge in IPA demand in US and Asia-Pacific. IPA consumption is reportedly the highest in North America. However, the APAC region was the fastest-growing region among all. IPA's multi-faceted application across several industries is expected to push demand for the product to unprecedented levels during the forecast period.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2030

Objective of the Study

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast Iso Propyl Alcohol capacity, production, demand and demand-supply gap globally.

To categorize Iso Propyl Alcohol demand based on grade, end-use, application, region and sales channel.

To study company shares in the Global Iso Propyl Alcohol Market.

To identify major customers of Iso Propyl Alcohol globally.

To evaluate and forecast Iso Propyl Alcohol pricing in the Global Iso Propyl Alcohol Market.

To identify and profile major companies operating in the Global Iso Propyl Alcohol Market.

To identify major news, deals and expansion plans in the Global Iso Propyl Alcohol Market.

Competitive Landscape

Competition Outlook: Outlook of leading 10 players based on product portfolio, market pricing, average selling price, sales footprint, etc.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the Global Iso Propyl Alcohol Market.

Companies Mentioned



Clariant AG

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

ExxonMobil Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

INEOS Enterprises

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

The Dow Chemical Company

United States Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Key Topics Covered



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. Global Iso Propyl Alcohol Outlook, 2013-2030

2.1. Capacity, By Volume

2.1.1. By Region

2.2. Production

2.2.1. By Region

2.3. Operating Efficiency

2.3.1. By Region



3. Global Iso Propyl Alcohol Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

3.1. By Grade (Industrial/Technical, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Reagent, Electronic)

3.2. By End-Use (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Chemicals, Paints & Coatings, Food & Beverages, Others)

3.3. By Application (Process Solvent, Cleaning Agent, Chemical Intermediate, Coating Solvent)

3.4. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)

3.5. By Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America

3.6. By Company



4. Region 1 North America Iso Propyl Alcohol Outlook, 2013-2030

4.1. Capacity, By Volume

4.1.1. By Company

4.1.2. By Country

4.2. Production

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Country

4.3. Operating Efficiency

4.3.1. By Company



5. Region 1 North America Iso Propyl Alcohol Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

5.1. By Grade (Industrial/Technical, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Reagent, Electronic)

5.2. By End-Use (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Chemicals, Paints & Coatings, Food & Beverages, Others)

5.3. By Application (Process Solvent, Cleaning Agent, Chemical Intermediate, Coating Solvent)

5.4. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)

5.5. By Country (United States, Mexico, Canada)



6. Country 1 United States Iso Propyl Alcohol Outlook, 2013-2030

6.1. Capacity, By Volume

6.1.1. By Company

6.1.2. By Process (Propylene-Based, Acetone-Based)

6.1.3. By Region

6.2. Production

6.2.1. By Company

6.3. Operating Efficiency

6.3.1. By Company



7. Country 1 United States Iso Propyl Alcohol Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030, By Volume

7.1. Demand

7.2. Supply

7.3. Gap



8. Country 1 United States Iso Propyl Alcohol Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

8.1. By Grade (Industrial/Technical, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Reagent, Electronic)

8.2. By End-Use (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Chemicals, Paints & Coatings, Food & Beverages, Others)

8.3. By Application (Process Solvent, Cleaning Agent, Chemical Intermediate, Coating Solvent)

8.4. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)

8.5. By Region



9. Pricing

9.1. Weekly (Historical)

9.2. Monthly (Historical)

9.3. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Profiles

10.1.1. Basic Details

10.1.2. Financials

10.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

10.1.4. Expansion Plans

10.1.5. SWOT Analysis

10.1.6. Key Strategy



11. Top News/Deals



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & developments



14. Strategic Recommendations



