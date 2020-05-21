Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Iso Propyl Alcohol Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Process, Demand & Supply, Grade, End Use, Application, Sales Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Iso Propyl Alcohol (IPA) witnessed a strong demand in 2019 and is anticipated to achieve an impressive CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period.
Sudden onset of the global pandemic COVID-19 has caused demand for hand sanitizers to skyrocket in international market leading to huge demand for Iso Propyl Alcohol. Moreover, rapid industrialization and infrastructural investments across major economies are further likely to create a strong demand for IPA from 2021-2030.
While Propylene-based IPA remains the most used production process in current market scenario, Acetone-based IPA is being phased out gradually.
LG Chem Ltd. is the only Acetone-based IPA manufacturer in the world. Among various grades of IPA available, Industrial grade IPA accounted for the highest share in 2019 as consumption of solvents and chemical intermediates took an upswing during the year. Being highly evaporative and extremely safe, IPA is also used for sterilization application in healthcare and pharma sector.
Increasing purchasing power of consumers would create a need for higher consumption of IPA and IPA-based derivatives in cosmetics and personal care products. Even the electronics segment uses IPA as a cleanser and is likely to register a record growth during the forecast period as technology penetration in developing countries would rise substantially.
Some players have gone for capacity expansions to accommodate for the sudden surge in IPA demand in US and Asia-Pacific. IPA consumption is reportedly the highest in North America. However, the APAC region was the fastest-growing region among all. IPA's multi-faceted application across several industries is expected to push demand for the product to unprecedented levels during the forecast period.
Years Considered
Objective of the Study
Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
Key Topics Covered
1. Product & Technology Overview
2. Global Iso Propyl Alcohol Outlook, 2013-2030
2.1. Capacity, By Volume
2.1.1. By Region
2.2. Production
2.2.1. By Region
2.3. Operating Efficiency
2.3.1. By Region
3. Global Iso Propyl Alcohol Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume
3.1. By Grade (Industrial/Technical, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Reagent, Electronic)
3.2. By End-Use (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Chemicals, Paints & Coatings, Food & Beverages, Others)
3.3. By Application (Process Solvent, Cleaning Agent, Chemical Intermediate, Coating Solvent)
3.4. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)
3.5. By Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America
3.6. By Company
4. Region 1 North America Iso Propyl Alcohol Outlook, 2013-2030
4.1. Capacity, By Volume
4.1.1. By Company
4.1.2. By Country
4.2. Production
4.2.1. By Company
4.2.2. By Country
4.3. Operating Efficiency
4.3.1. By Company
5. Region 1 North America Iso Propyl Alcohol Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume
5.1. By Grade (Industrial/Technical, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Reagent, Electronic)
5.2. By End-Use (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Chemicals, Paints & Coatings, Food & Beverages, Others)
5.3. By Application (Process Solvent, Cleaning Agent, Chemical Intermediate, Coating Solvent)
5.4. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)
5.5. By Country (United States, Mexico, Canada)
6. Country 1 United States Iso Propyl Alcohol Outlook, 2013-2030
6.1. Capacity, By Volume
6.1.1. By Company
6.1.2. By Process (Propylene-Based, Acetone-Based)
6.1.3. By Region
6.2. Production
6.2.1. By Company
6.3. Operating Efficiency
6.3.1. By Company
7. Country 1 United States Iso Propyl Alcohol Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030, By Volume
7.1. Demand
7.2. Supply
7.3. Gap
8. Country 1 United States Iso Propyl Alcohol Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume
8.1. By Grade (Industrial/Technical, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Reagent, Electronic)
8.2. By End-Use (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Chemicals, Paints & Coatings, Food & Beverages, Others)
8.3. By Application (Process Solvent, Cleaning Agent, Chemical Intermediate, Coating Solvent)
8.4. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)
8.5. By Region
9. Pricing
9.1. Weekly (Historical)
9.2. Monthly (Historical)
9.3. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Company Profiles
10.1.1. Basic Details
10.1.2. Financials
10.1.3. Segmental/Product Information
10.1.4. Expansion Plans
10.1.5. SWOT Analysis
10.1.6. Key Strategy
11. Top News/Deals
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & developments
14. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cudcre
