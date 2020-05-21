Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cumene Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End Use, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cumene witnessed strong demand in 2019 and is anticipated to achieve an impressive CAGR of 4.03% during the forecast period.



Sudden onset of the global pandemic COVID-19 has caused demand for cumene to decline in the international market leading to low demand for Phenol and Acetone that is derived from Cumene. The demand of cumene is expected to recover in the Q1 of 2022.



Cumene consumption is reportedly the highest in Europe and North America. However, APAC region has a growing demand for cumene for production of Acetone and Phenol. Cumene's multi-faceted application across several industries is expected to push demand for the product to unprecedented levels during the forecast period.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2030

Objective of the Study

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast Cumene capacity, production, demand and demand-supply gap globally.

To categorize Cumene demand based on end-use, region and sales channel.

To study company shares in the Global Cumene Market.

To identify major customers of Cumene globally.

To evaluate and forecast Cumene pricing in the Global Cumene Market.

To identify and profile major companies operating in the Global Cumene Market.

To identify major news, deals and expansion plans in the Global Cumene Market.



Competitive Landscape

Competition Outlook: Outlook of leading 10 players based on product portfolio, market pricing, average selling price, sales footprint, etc.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the Global Cumene Market.

Companies Mentioned



CEPSA

Chang Chun Group

Citgo Petroleum Corporation

Flint Hills Resources

Georgia Gulf

INEOS Phenol

Koch Petroleum

Mitsui Chemicals

Shell Chemical

Sunoco Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. Global Cumene Outlook, 2015-2030

2.1. Capacity, By Volume

2.1.1. By Region

2.2. Production

2.2.1. By Region

2.3. Operating Efficiency

2.3.1. By Region



3. Global Cumene Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

3.1. By End-Use (Phenol/Acetone, Others)

3.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)

3.3. By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America)

3.4. By Company



4. Region 1 North America Cumene Outlook, 2015-2030

4.1. Capacity, By Volume

4.1.1. By Country

4.2. Production

4.2.1. By Country

4.3. Operating Efficiency

4.3.1. By Country



5. Region 1 North America Cumene Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

5.1. By End-Use (Phenol/Acetone, Others)

5.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)

5.3. By Country (United States, Mexico, Canada)



6. Country 1 United States Cumene Outlook, 2015-2030

6.1. Capacity, By Volume

6.1.1. By Company

6.1.2. By Location

6.2. Production, By Volume

6.2.1. By Company

6.3. Operating Efficiency

6.3.1. By Company



7. Country 1 United States Cumene Demand-Supply Scenario, 2015-2030, By Volume

7.1. Demand

7.2. Supply

7.3. Gap



8. Country 1 United States Cumene Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

8.1. By End-Use (Phenol/Acetone, Others)

8.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)

8.3. By Region



9. Pricing

9.1. Weekly (Historical)

9.2. Monthly (Historical)

9.3. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Profiles

10.1.1. Basic Details

10.1.2. Financials

10.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

10.1.4. Expansion Plans

10.1.5. SWOT Analysis

10.1.6. Key Strategy



11. Top News/Deals



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j7qwc6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900