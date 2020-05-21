Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cumene Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End Use, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cumene witnessed strong demand in 2019 and is anticipated to achieve an impressive CAGR of 4.03% during the forecast period.
Sudden onset of the global pandemic COVID-19 has caused demand for cumene to decline in the international market leading to low demand for Phenol and Acetone that is derived from Cumene. The demand of cumene is expected to recover in the Q1 of 2022.
Cumene consumption is reportedly the highest in Europe and North America. However, APAC region has a growing demand for cumene for production of Acetone and Phenol. Cumene's multi-faceted application across several industries is expected to push demand for the product to unprecedented levels during the forecast period.
Years Considered
Objective of the Study
Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
Key Topics Covered
1. Product & Technology Overview
2. Global Cumene Outlook, 2015-2030
2.1. Capacity, By Volume
2.1.1. By Region
2.2. Production
2.2.1. By Region
2.3. Operating Efficiency
2.3.1. By Region
3. Global Cumene Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
3.1. By End-Use (Phenol/Acetone, Others)
3.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)
3.3. By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America)
3.4. By Company
4. Region 1 North America Cumene Outlook, 2015-2030
4.1. Capacity, By Volume
4.1.1. By Country
4.2. Production
4.2.1. By Country
4.3. Operating Efficiency
4.3.1. By Country
5. Region 1 North America Cumene Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
5.1. By End-Use (Phenol/Acetone, Others)
5.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)
5.3. By Country (United States, Mexico, Canada)
6. Country 1 United States Cumene Outlook, 2015-2030
6.1. Capacity, By Volume
6.1.1. By Company
6.1.2. By Location
6.2. Production, By Volume
6.2.1. By Company
6.3. Operating Efficiency
6.3.1. By Company
7. Country 1 United States Cumene Demand-Supply Scenario, 2015-2030, By Volume
7.1. Demand
7.2. Supply
7.3. Gap
8. Country 1 United States Cumene Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
8.1. By End-Use (Phenol/Acetone, Others)
8.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)
8.3. By Region
9. Pricing
9.1. Weekly (Historical)
9.2. Monthly (Historical)
9.3. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Company Profiles
10.1.1. Basic Details
10.1.2. Financials
10.1.3. Segmental/Product Information
10.1.4. Expansion Plans
10.1.5. SWOT Analysis
10.1.6. Key Strategy
11. Top News/Deals
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Strategic Recommendations
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
