Cumene witnessed strong demand in 2019 and is anticipated to achieve an impressive CAGR of 4.03% during the forecast period.

Sudden onset of the global pandemic COVID-19 has caused demand for cumene to decline in the international market leading to low demand for Phenol and Acetone that is derived from Cumene. The demand of cumene is expected to recover in the Q1 of 2022.

Cumene consumption is reportedly the highest in Europe and North America. However, APAC region has a growing demand for cumene for production of Acetone and Phenol. Cumene's multi-faceted application across several industries is expected to push demand for the product to unprecedented levels during the forecast period.

Years Considered

  • Historical Years: 2013-2018
  • Base Year: 2019
  • Estimated Year: 2020
  • Forecast Period: 2021-2030

Objective of the Study

  • The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast Cumene capacity, production, demand and demand-supply gap globally.
  • To categorize Cumene demand based on end-use, region and sales channel.
  • To study company shares in the Global Cumene Market.
  • To identify major customers of Cumene globally.
  • To evaluate and forecast Cumene pricing in the Global Cumene Market.
  • To identify and profile major companies operating in the Global Cumene Market.
  • To identify major news, deals and expansion plans in the Global Cumene Market.

Competitive Landscape

  • Competition Outlook: Outlook of leading 10 players based on product portfolio, market pricing, average selling price, sales footprint, etc.
  • Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the Global Cumene Market.

Companies Mentioned

  • CEPSA
  • Chang Chun Group
  • Citgo Petroleum Corporation
  • Flint Hills Resources
  • Georgia Gulf
  • INEOS Phenol
  • Koch Petroleum
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Shell Chemical
  • Sunoco Inc.

Key Topics Covered

1. Product & Technology Overview

2. Global Cumene Outlook, 2015-2030
2.1. Capacity, By Volume
2.1.1. By Region
2.2. Production
2.2.1. By Region
2.3. Operating Efficiency
2.3.1. By Region

3. Global Cumene Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
3.1. By End-Use (Phenol/Acetone, Others)
3.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)
3.3. By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America)
3.4. By Company

4. Region 1 North America Cumene Outlook, 2015-2030
4.1. Capacity, By Volume
4.1.1. By Country
4.2. Production
4.2.1. By Country
4.3. Operating Efficiency
4.3.1. By Country

5. Region 1 North America Cumene Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
5.1. By End-Use (Phenol/Acetone, Others)
5.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)
5.3. By Country (United States, Mexico, Canada)

6. Country 1 United States Cumene Outlook, 2015-2030
6.1. Capacity, By Volume
6.1.1. By Company
6.1.2. By Location
6.2. Production, By Volume
6.2.1. By Company
6.3. Operating Efficiency
6.3.1. By Company

7. Country 1 United States Cumene Demand-Supply Scenario, 2015-2030, By Volume
7.1. Demand
7.2. Supply
7.3. Gap

8. Country 1 United States Cumene Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
8.1. By End-Use (Phenol/Acetone, Others)
8.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)
8.3. By Region

9. Pricing
9.1. Weekly (Historical)
9.2. Monthly (Historical)
9.3. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)

10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Company Profiles
10.1.1. Basic Details
10.1.2. Financials
10.1.3. Segmental/Product Information
10.1.4. Expansion Plans
10.1.5. SWOT Analysis
10.1.6. Key Strategy

11. Top News/Deals

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Strategic Recommendations

