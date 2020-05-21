Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interventional Oncology Global Market - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Interventional Oncology (I.O.) is a rapidly growing field in cancer care that uses minimally invasive procedures performed under image guidance to diagnose and treat patients with liver, kidney, lung, and other cancers. Rather than removing tumors through open surgical procedures, these image-guided procedures can be performed in place of or in combination with other cancer treatments to provide truly comprehensive care. The advantage of these methods is that I.O. has much less effect on the body compared to conventional procedures.



The interventional oncology global market is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 to reach $2,119.4 million by 2026. Some of the factors driving the market are increasing prevalence of cancer cases, growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, increasing geriatric population, technological advancements in the field of interventional oncology, and expansion in the emerging markets.



The interventional oncology market by product is segmented as ablation and embolization. The embolization segment holds the highest revenue in 2019 and it is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The ablation segment is the fastest-growing segment with a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



The interventional oncology global market is a consolidated market with top 5 players occupying a major share of the market hence all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced therapeutics to maintain their market shares. Some of the major players in interventional oncology market include Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Sirtex Medical (Australia), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Guerbet (France), Merit Medical System (U.S.), Varian Medical System, Inc. (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.), and Monteris Medical (U.S.).





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.5 Clinical Trials Data

3.6 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.7 Supply Chain Analysis

3.8 Reimbursement Scenario

3.9 Regulatory Approved Interventional Oncology Products by Company

3.10 Funding Scenario

3.11 Market Share Analysis by Major Players

3.12 Interventional Oncology Number of Units by Region

3.13 Interventional Oncology Procedure Volume by Product Type

3.14 Market Penetration of Interventional Oncology by Application

3.15 Interventional Oncology Company Comparison Table by Revenue, Product and Application



4 Interventional Oncology Global Market, by Product

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Ablation

4.3 Embolization



5 Interventional Oncology Global Market, by Application

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Liver Cancer

5.1.2 Kidney Cancer

5.1.3 Lung Cancer

5.1.4 Brain and Spine Cancer

5.1.5 Prostate Cancer

5.1.6 Uterine Fibroids

5.1.7 Other Applications



6 Interventional Oncology Global Market, by End-Users

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Hospitals

6.1.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC's)

6.1.3 Academics and Research Institutes



7 Regional Analysis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 APAC

7.5 RoW



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Product Approval

8.3 Acquisition and Partnership

8.4 New Product Launch

8.5 Others

9 Major Companies



ABK Biomedical Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Clinical Laserthermia Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc

Erbe Elktromedizin GmbH

Guerbet

IceCure Medical

IMBiotechnologies

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

MedWaves Medical

Merit Medical System

Misonix

Monteris Medical Inc

Profound Medical Corp.

Royal Phillips

Sanarus Medical

Sirtex Medical

SonaCare Medical LLC

Terumo Corporation

Trod Medical

Varian Medical System

