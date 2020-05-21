New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Green Tea Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis By Type ; Flavor ; Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894554/?utm_source=GNW

The leaf buds and dried leaves of these plants are used in the preparation of the green tea.



It is prepared by pan-frying and steaming these leaves, followed by drying them.Green tea is known to be effective against depression, and various types of cancers such as lung cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer, and gastric cancer, among various health issues.



Some of the scientific studies have also proven that the consumption of green tea helps enhance the thinking skills and lower cholesterol as well as triglycerides levels in the body.Green tea has gained the attraction of Indian consumers over the past few years, mainly due to its health benefits.



Regular consumption of green tea boosts the immune system, helps maintain weight within desired limits, reduces physical stress, and keeps check on skin redness. The consumers in India prefer beverages that offer functional benefits, which ultimately propels the demand for green tea in the country. This encourages them to seek for green tea products as a preferred alternative to sugar-laden beverages.



On the basis of type, the India green tea market is segmented into green tea bags, green tea instant mixes, iced green tea, loose leaf, and others.The market for the loose leaf segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during forecast period.



On the basis of flavor, the green tea market is segmented into lemon, aloe vera, cinnamon, vanilla, basil, and others.The India green tea market is further segmented on the basis of the distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others.



In 2018, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest share of the India green tea market, whereas the others segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



TATA Global Beverages, Unilever, Nestlé, Associated British Foods plc., ITO EN, and Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC., are among the major players in the India Green Tea market.



The overall India green tea market size has been derived in accordance with both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the green tea market.

