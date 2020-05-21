Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breath Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global breath analyzer market is currently witnessing robust growth. Increasing alcohol consumption, along with the rising instances of road accidents caused by the influence of alcohol and other drugs, represent the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, governments of various nations across the globe are implementing stringent regulations against drunk driving. Breath analyzers are extensively utilized by law enforcement agencies for the detection of alcohol in the breath and improving road traffic safety. Various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are also undertaking crucial steps and campaigning actively to raise awareness regarding substance abuse and the adverse effects of excessive alcohol consumption.



Furthermore, the rising demand for effective diagnosis of cancer and other diseases, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), is also providing a boost to the market growth. The device is widely used as a tool for smoking cessation and monitoring the levels of carbon monoxide (CO) in the exhaled breath. Other factors, including various technological advancements, such as the development of product variants that can be connected to Bluetooth for personal tracking, and analyzers equipped with fuel cell and semiconductor sensor technologies to provide more accurate results, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of around 22% during 2020-2025.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AK Globaltech Corp., Akers Biosciences Inc., Alcohol Countermeasure Systems (International) Inc., BACtrack Inc., Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, EnviteC-Wismar GmbH, Intoximeters Inc., Lifeloc Technologies, Mpd Inc., Quest Products Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global breath analyzer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global breath analyzer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Breath Analyzer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Fuel Cell Technology

6.2 Semiconductor Sensor

6.3 Infrared Spectroscopy

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Alcohol Detection

7.2 Drug Abuse Detection

7.3 Medical Application



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Law Enforcement Agencies

8.2 Enterprises

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape



AK Globaltech Corp.

Akers Biosciences Inc.

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems (International) Inc.

BACtrack Inc.

Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

EnviteC-Wismar GmbH

Intoximeters Inc.

Lifeloc Technologies

Mpd Inc.

Quest Products Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/no578t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900