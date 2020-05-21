PHILADELPHIA and BELGRADE, Serbia, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that it has signed a contract extending the budget of its ongoing assignment providing technical assistance services to the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the implementation of the Infrastructure Project Facility 7 (IPF7) in the Western Balkans.



In 2018, Hill began leading a consortium of international companies in the implementation of the IPF7, financed by the European Commission / Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations. With a current budget of over €34.5 million, the project provides a much-needed mechanism to facilitate the realization of bankable infrastructure investments in the energy, environmental, social, and transportation sectors in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia.

Specific services performed by the Hill-led consortium include feasibility studies, preliminary and detailed designs, tendering process support, preparatory sector studies, preparation of terms of references, and reporting to the Western Balkans Investment Framework—a regional organization supporting EU enlargement and socio-economic development in Western Balkans countries.

“With this extension, the portfolio of IPF7 allocated subprojects will reach 27,” says Hill Vice President and Managing Director for the Balkans Panayiotis Methenitis. “Of the total, 13 projects are in the vital, transportation sector. The other 14 subprojects are spread between the energy, environmental, and social sectors.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali says: “To take an infrastructure investment from a bright idea through to a fully operational and sustainable operation, on time and within budget, requires the highest quality analysis, planning, design, and supervision in execution. Fortunately, the consortium implementing the IPF7 consists of a unique blend of leading international companies and experts in infrastructure. We’re proud to be collaborating with such a qualified consortium to improve so many lives in the Western Balkans.”

