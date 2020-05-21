Income before income taxes was $22.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $41.0 million in the same quarter of the prior year. Income before income taxes includes non-cash impairment charges of $13.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.



Diluted EPS was $0.26 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $0.65 in the same quarter of the prior year. Non-cash impairment charges reduced diluted EPS by approximately $0.21 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Diluted EPS in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was also negatively impacted by an income tax rate of 38.5 percent.

Sales for the quarter declined 8.2 percent. Organic sales declined 6.0 percent and the impact of foreign currency translation decreased sales by 2.2 percent.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2020, we returned $64.1 million to shareholders through share repurchases and $11.3 million in the form of dividends.

Due to the evolving and uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is withdrawing its previously communicated fiscal 2020 financial guidance.

MILWAUKEE, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended April 30, 2020.

Quarter Ended April 30, 2020 Financial Results:

Income before income taxes declined 45.9 percent to $22.2 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2020, compared to $41.0 million in the same quarter last year. Income before income taxes for the quarter ended April 30, 2020 was reduced by non-cash impairment charges of $13.8 million primarily related to the write down of certain of the tangible and intangible assets in the Company’s Workplace Safety segment. These non-cash impairment charges were primarily driven by sales and profitability reductions and reduced forecasts for future sales and profitability growth in the WPS North American business.



Net income for the quarter ended April 30, 2020 declined 60.8 percent to $13.6 million compared to $34.8 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.26 for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $0.65 in the same quarter last year. Diluted EPS for the quarter ended April 30, 2020 was reduced by non-cash impairment charges of approximately $0.21 per share.



Sales for the quarter ended April 30, 2020 declined 8.2 percent, which consisted of an organic sales decline of 6.0 percent and a decline of 2.2 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the quarter ended April 30, 2020 were $265.9 million compared to $289.7 million in the same quarter last year. By segment, sales declined 9.7 percent in Identification Solutions and declined 3.9 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of an organic sales decline of 8.2 percent in Identification Solutions and organic sales growth of 0.2 percent in Workplace Safety.

Nine-Month Period Ended April 30, 2020 Financial Results:

Income before income taxes declined 9.8 percent to $106.1 million for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2020, compared to $117.6 million for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2019. Income before income taxes was reduced by non-cash impairment charges of $13.8 million for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2020.



Net income for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2020 declined 10.5 percent to $84.7 million compared to $94.6 million in the same period last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $1.58 for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2020, compared to $1.78 in the same period last year. Diluted EPS was reduced by non-cash impairment charges of approximately $0.21 per share for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2020.



Sales for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2020 declined 4.1 percent, which consisted of an organic sales decline of 2.5 percent and a decline of 1.6 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2020 were $829.6 million compared to $865.4 million in the same period last year. By segment, sales declined 4.3 percent in Identification Solutions and declined 3.6 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of organic sales declines of 3.2 percent in Identification Solutions and 0.5 percent in Workplace Safety.

Commentary:

“During these challenging times, as a highly-innovative essential business, Brady is more focused than ever on doing our part to serve the front-line workers and other essential companies with the products and services they need to help fight this global pandemic,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, J. Michael Nauman. “Brady’s operations are up and running all around the globe producing products that are going to first responders, healthcare providers, food processing, transportation and many other critical industries. Our foremost focus has been on the safety of our employees as well as supporting our customers with the highest level of service that they have come to expect from Brady. This quarter, we saw strong demand for our products through the first half of March and then demand declined in late March and April as a result of the challenging macro environment. Demonstrating the strength of Brady, even in this tough environment, we posted cash flow from operating activities well in excess of net income.”

“Brady is financially strong. As of April 30, 2020, we had $238.9 million of cash and less than $50 million of debt, putting Brady in an enviable net cash position of $190 million. This quarter, we generated $42.8 million of cash flow from operating activities. Our strong cash generation and our strong balance sheet allows us to continue to execute our capital allocation strategy which involves continuing to invest in ROI-positive capital expenditures; to pay a strong dividend; to buyback our shares in an opportunistic manner; and to, of course, continue to invest in innovation, in sales-generating resources, in efficiency actions, and in actions that improve customer service,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Pearce.

Fiscal 2020 Financial Guidance Withdrawn:

Due to the uncertainty around the duration and depth of the economic contraction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is withdrawing its previously communicated full-year fiscal 2020 financial guidance, which was provided on February 20, 2020.

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended April 30, Nine months ended April 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 265,943 $ 289,745 $ 829,555 $ 865,367 Cost of goods sold 136,416 143,996 419,496 433,269 Gross margin 129,527 145,749 410,059 432,098 Operating expenses: Research and development 9,814 11,437 31,298 33,837 Selling, general and administrative 83,223 94,691 260,136 281,988 Impairment charges 13,821 — 13,821 — Total operating expenses 106,858 106,128 305,255 315,825 Operating income 22,669 39,621 104,804 116,273 Other income (expense): Investment and other income 112 2,065 3,252 3,425 Interest expense (628 ) (708 ) (1,976 ) (2,137 ) Income before income taxes 22,153 40,978 106,080 117,561 Income tax expense 8,520 6,197 21,396 22,916 Net income $ 13,633 $ 34,781 $ 84,684 $ 94,645 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.66 $ 1.60 $ 1.80 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.65 $ 1.58 $ 1.78 Dividends $ 0.22 $ 0.21 0.65 $ 0.64 Net income per Class B Voting Common Share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.66 $ 1.58 $ 1.79 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.65 $ 1.57 $ 1.76 Dividends $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.64 $ 0.62 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 52,607 52,766 53,023 52,499 Diluted 52,972 53,480 53,512 53,215







BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) April 30, 2020 July 31, 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 238,880 $ 279,072 Accounts receivable—net 145,133 158,114 Inventories 124,575 120,037 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,502 16,056 Total current assets 531,090 573,279 Property, plant and equipment—net 111,383 110,048 Goodwill 404,039 410,987 Other intangible assets 23,444 36,123 Deferred income taxes 7,006 7,298 Operating lease assets 41,553 — Other assets 21,827 19,573 Total $ 1,140,342 $ 1,157,308 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 58,819 $ 64,810 Accrued compensation and benefits 41,591 62,509 Taxes, other than income taxes 7,667 8,107 Accrued income taxes 8,101 6,557 Current operating lease liabilities 14,381 — Other current liabilities 48,473 49,796 Current maturities on long-term debt 48,927 50,166 Total current liabilities 227,959 241,945 Long-term operating lease liabilities 32,348 — Other liabilities 59,433 64,589 Total liabilities 319,740 306,534 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 48,431,617 and 49,458,841 shares, respectively 513 513 Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 330,968 329,969 Retained earnings 688,079 637,843 Treasury stock—2,829,870 and 1,802,646 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost (106,751 ) (46,332 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (92,242 ) (71,254 ) Total stockholders’ equity 820,602 850,774 Total $ 1,140,342 $ 1,157,308







BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Nine months ended April 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income $ 84,684 $ 94,645 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,731 17,836 Stock-based compensation expense 7,180 10,311 Deferred income taxes (309 ) 3,796 Impairment charges 13,821 — Other 1,698 1,372 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 9,019 332 Inventories (7,439 ) (9,254 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,653 ) (2,204 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (26,609 ) (20,548 ) Income taxes 1,790 616 Net cash provided by operating activities 95,913 96,902 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (21,616 ) (17,528 ) Other (4,419 ) (1,810 ) Net cash used in investing activities (26,035 ) (19,338 ) Financing activities: Payment of dividends (34,447 ) (33,488 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,212 22,468 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards (7,832 ) (4,348 ) Purchase of treasury stock (64,113 ) (3,182 ) Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities — 13,637 Repayment of borrowing on credit facilities — (13,568 ) Other 133 210 Net cash used in financing activities (101,047 ) (18,271 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (9,023 ) (2,288 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (40,192 ) 57,005 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 279,072 181,427 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 238,880 $ 238,432







BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended April 30, Nine months ended April 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET SALES ID Solutions $ 193,169 $ 213,979 $ 613,518 $ 641,283 Workplace Safety 72,774 75,766 216,037 224,084 Total $ 265,943 $ 289,745 $ 829,555 $ 865,367 SALES INFORMATION ID Solutions Organic (8.2 )% 4.0 % (3.2 )% 4.4 % Currency (1.5 )% (3.1 )% (1.1 )% (2.3 )% Total (9.7 )% 0.9 % (4.3 )% 2.1 % Workplace Safety Organic 0.2 % (1.6 )% (0.5 )% (0.2 )% Currency (4.1 )% (5.3 )% (3.1 )% (3.7 )% Divestiture — % (5.3 )% — % (5.8 )% Total (3.9 )% (12.2 )% (3.6 )% (9.7 )% Total Company Organic (6.0 )% 2.4 % (2.5 )% 3.1 % Currency (2.2 )% (3.8 )% (1.6 )% (2.8 )% Divestiture — % (1.5 )% — % (1.6 )% Total (8.2 )% (2.9 )% (4.1 )% (1.3 )% SEGMENT PROFIT ID Solutions $ 36,401 $ 39,892 $ 119,499 $ 119,311 Workplace Safety 4,379 6,099 14,991 16,301 Total $ 40,780 $ 45,991 $ 134,490 $ 135,612 SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES ID Solutions 18.8 % 18.6 % 19.5 % 18.6 % Workplace Safety 6.0 % 8.0 % 6.9 % 7.3 % Total 15.3 % 15.9 % 16.2 % 15.7 % Three months ended April 30, Nine months ended April 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total segment profit $ 40,780 $ 45,991 $ 134,490 $ 135,612 Unallocated amounts: Administrative costs (4,290 ) (6,370 ) (15,865 ) (19,339 ) Impairment charges (13,821 ) - (13,821 ) - Investment and other income 112 2,065 3,252 3,425 Interest expense (628 ) (708 ) (1,976 ) (2,137 ) Income before income taxes $ 22,153 $ 40,978 $ 106,080 $ 117,561