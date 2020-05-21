Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market By Type (Herbicides; Insecticides; Fungicides; and Others), By Origin (Synthetic Vs. Biopesticides), By Mode of Application (Foliar Spray; Seed Treatment; Soil Treatment; and Others), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market is driven by the surging production of cereals, grains, fruits & vegetables, among others. This increase in production is necessary to fulfill the demand emanating from surging global population. Additionally, technological advancements and adoption of advanced farming techniques such as precision agriculture, smart plantation, among others are further expected to positively impact the growth of the market over the next five years. Furthermore, growing popularity of less toxic and ecofriendly crop protection chemicals such as biopesticides, organic fertilizers, among others, are expected to foster the growth of the market through 2025.



The Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market is segmented based on type, origin, mechanism of application, company and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and others. The herbicides segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years. This can be accredited to the high crop loss because of harmful weeds. This in turn has led to the increasing use of highly effective herbicides to prevent crop loss.



Regionally, the crop protection chemicals market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to dominate the overall crop protection chemicals market during the forecast period owing to the early adoption of technologies and use of advanced farming techniques in the region.



Major players operating in the Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Syngenta AG, Bayer Cropscience AG, FMC Corporation, Monsanto Company, Nufarm Limited, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Makhteshim Agam, Arystya Lifescience, Valent Biosciences Corporation, Koppert BV, Certis USA LLC, Corteva Agri Science, UPL Limited, Rotam Cropscience, PI Industries, Cheminova A/S and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market based on type, origin, mode of application, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of crop protection chemicals manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, they could include the crop protection chemicals manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the crop protection chemicals manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product of Interest (POI): Crop Protection Chemicals - An Introduction & Description of the POI



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Usage & Applicability Analysis

4.2. Brand Awareness & Preference

4.3. Factors influencing purchase decision

4.4. Challenges faced post purchase



5. Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Herbicides; Insecticides; Fungicides; and Others)

5.2.2. By Origin (Synthetic Vs. Biopesticides)

5.2.3. By Mode of Application (Foliar Spray; Seed Treatment; Soil Treatment; and Others)

5.2.4. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South America; and Middle East & Africa)

5.2.5. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Type; By Mode of Application; and By Region)



6. Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Chemicals Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. North America Crop Protection Chemicals Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. North America: Country Analysis



8. South America Crop Protection Chemicals Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. South America: Country Analysis



9. Europe Crop Protection Chemicals Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Europe: Country Analysis



10. Middle East & Africa Crop Protection Chemicals Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Middle East & Africa: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers/Tailwinds

11.2. Challenges/Headwinds



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook (Current Competition Scenario; Growth Prospects in the market; and Future Outlook)

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. BASF SE

13.2.2. The Dow Chemical Company

13.2.3. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

13.2.4. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

13.2.5. Syngenta AG

13.2.6. Bayer Cropscience AG

13.2.7. FMC Corporation

13.2.8. Monsanto Company

13.2.9. Nufarm Limited

13.2.10. ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

13.2.11. Makhteshim Agam

13.2.12. Arystya Lifescience

13.2.13. Valent Biosciences Corporation

13.2.14. Koppert BV

13.2.15. Certis USA LLC

13.2.16. Corteva Agri Science

13.2.17. UPL Limited

13.2.18. Rotam Cropscience

13.2.19. PI Industries

13.2.20. Cheminova



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About Us & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3fnpxj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900