Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibiotics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Drug Class; Action Mechanism, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The antibiotics was valued at US$ 43,348.38 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 56,351.33 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.



The growing prevalence of bacterial infection is one of the major factors increasing the demand for antibiotics globally. However, expensive process of antibiotic development is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth, which in turn will restrain the growth of the market during the forecast years.



Bacteria are microscopic and single-cell omnipresent organisms. Bacterial infection refers to the proliferation of harmful bacterial strains on or inside the human body. These microorganisms can infect any area of the body and may lead to severe consequences. A few of the indications of bacterial infections include pneumonia, meningitis, and food poisoning. Several commonly occurring pediatric bacterial infections are acute otitis media (AOM), sinusitis, bronchitis, upper respiratory tract infection, and pharyngitis.



The prevalence of infectious disease caused by bacteria is increasing day by day worldwide. According to a study published by the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) in 2019,1.5-4.5 million infections across the world are caused by the Carbapenem-resistant bacterial strains belonging to the Enterobacteriaceae group every year. Additionally, the same risk factor leads to ~49,000 hospitalization cases in the US every year. Moreover, according to a study published by UNICEF, in 2018, pneumonia was the cause for ~1,755,000 deaths among children below the age of five; moreover, ~1,200,000 children lost their lives by diarrhea around the globe.



Further, according to a study published by the NCBI in 2018, campylobacterial infection, which is transmitted through the consumption of poultry, is one of the leading causes of bacterial foodborne infections in developed countries, which is causing a major economic burden. According to estimates given by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, every year, ~33 million people die of campylobacteriosis worldwide. Such potential increase in prevalence of bacterial infections is expected to continue to drive the growth of antibiotics market during the forecast period. Thus, the increasing prevalence of such drug-resistant bacteria compels the manufacturers and R& D faculties to come up with new variants of antimicrobials effective against the new, as well as old, bacterial strains, thereby fueling the growth of the antibiotics market.



The global antibiotics market is segmented into drug class and action mechanism. Based on drug class, the antibiotics market is segmented into sulfonamides, aminoglycosides, carbapenem, macrolides, fluoroquinolones, penicillin, cephalosporin, and others. The cephalosporin segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas the fluoroquinolones segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on action mechanism, the antibiotics market is segmented into mycolic acid inhibitors, RNA synthesis inhibitors, DNA synthesis inhibitors, protein synthesis inhibitors, and cell wall synthesis inhibitors. The cell wall synthesis inhibitors segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas the DNA synthesis inhibitors segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



A few of the essential primary and secondary sources referred during the preparation of the report are, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, and National Cancer Foundations



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the antibiotics market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global antibiotics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Antibiotics Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Antibiotics Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Pest Analysis

4.1.1 North America- PEST Analysis

4.1.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.1.3 Asia Pacific

4.1.4 Middle East & Africa

4.1.5 South & Central America



5. Antibiotics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Bacterial Infections

5.1.2 Increasing Development of Generic Drugs

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Tedious and Expensive Process of Antibiotic Development

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Investments to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Incorporation of Novel Computing Technologies for Antibiotics Discovery

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Antibiotics Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Antibiotics Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Antibiotics Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Antibiotics Market Analysis - By Drug Class

7.1 Overview

7.2 Antibiotics Market Revenue Share, by Drug Class (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Sulfonamides

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Sulfonamides: Antibiotics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Aminoglycosides

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Aminoglycosides: Antibiotics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Carbapenem

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Carbapenem: Antibiotics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Macrolides

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Macrolides: Antibiotics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Fluoroquinolones

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Fluoroquinolones: Antibiotics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.8 Penicillin

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Penicillin: Antibiotics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.9 Cephalosporin

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Cephalosporin: Antibiotics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.10 Others

7.10.1 Overview

7.10.2 Others: Antibiotics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Antibiotics Market - By Action Mechanism

8.1 Overview

8.2 Antibiotics Market, by Action Mechanism, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Mycolic Acid Inhibitors: Antibiotics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 RNA Synthesis Inhibitors: Antibiotics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors: Antibiotics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Protein Synthesis Inhibitors: Antibiotics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors: Antibiotics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Others: Antibiotics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Antibiotics Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 North America: Antibiotics Market

9.2 Europe: Antibiotics Market

9.3 Asia Pacific: Antibiotics Market

9.4 Middle East & Africa: Antibiotics Market

9.5 South and Central America: Antibiotics Market



10. IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON GLOBAL ANTIBIOTICS MARKET

10.1 North America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Rest of World: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Antibiotics Market -Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in The Antibiotics Market, 2016-2020

11.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Organic Growth Strategies

11.4.1 Overview



12. COMPANY PROFILES

12.1 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Sanofi

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Novartis AG

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Pfizer Inc.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Bayer AG

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Astellas Pharma Inc.

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Abbott

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Eli Lilly and Company.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2opfb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900