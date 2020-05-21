New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Wipes Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894553/?utm_source=GNW



The Europe wipes market is accounted to US$ 3,623.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2019-2030, to account to US$ 12,674.0 Mn by 2030.



Wipes are small moist cloth pieces that are used for cleaning surfaces.Wipes serves a number of personal and household purposes.



Baby wipes, makeup removal wipes, cooling wipes, perfume wipes, body wipes, medical wipes, general cleaning wipes, pet wipes, intimate wipes, deodorant wipes, nail polish removal wipes, and antibacterial wipes are among various types of wipes that are commercially available for use.These wipes used for light rubbing or friction wiping to remove dirt or liquid from the surface.



They benefit by facilitating a convenient way of maintaining personal hygiene.Apart from maintaining personal and household hygiene, wet tissues and wipes also exhibit antibacterial, exfoliating, and moisturizing properties.



Moreover, rising concerns related to personal hygiene and increasing influence of social media and other promotional media have increased consumer awareness about health and hygiene products. This has significantly driven the demand for personal care products such as baby wipes, facial wipes, moist flushable wipes, and household wipes. However, disinfectant wipes are mainly used in the medical industry, hotels and restaurants, schools, and colleges for disinfecting the surfaces. Thus, disinfectant wipes and sanitizers are used on a large scale as a precautionary measure to fight against the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rising awareness among the consumers in the developed and developing countries about the importance of hygienic products have propelled the demand for wipes in North America. Increased use of mobile phones, computers, and laptops has helped in the growth of online, both in strength and volume.



The Europe wipes market is segmented based on type as baby wipes, facial wipes, moist flushable wipes, household wipes, and others.The baby wipes segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the Europe wipes market by 2027, whereas the household wipes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Baby wipes are saturated with solutions ranges from gentle cleansing ingredients such as water, moisturizing agents, fragrance, and preservatives to alcohol-based cleansing agents.The chemicals used in baby wipes do not harm the skin, and they rather help decrease skin irritation.



Facial wipes come with softeners, lotions, or added perfume to get the right properties or "feel.” They are disposable in nature and are used as alternatives for cloth handkerchiefs. Facial wipes are made from woven and non-woven materials. The surface of these wipes is often made smoother by light calendaring. Flushable wipes are designed, engineered, and marketed in such a way that these can be flushed off for disposal in a properly designed, maintained, and operated municipal wastewater system. These wipes are designed and marketed for personal use in a bathroom setting and tested for compatibility with sewer systems. The wet wipes can serve a number of requirements for personal and household purposes. Household all-purpose cleaning wet wipes are also known as disinfectant wipes. The all-purpose disinfecting household wipes effectively clean, shine, and deodorizes all hard washable surfaces with antibacterial action. The household wipes are impregnated with high performance formulation bearing a citrus orange fragrance. The others segment includes foot wipes, glass and surface wipes, shoe polishing wipes, and others. These products are sold by various producers under national and local brands through different packaging formats, such as pouches, premium plastics, containers, and sachets.



The Europe wipes market is sub segmented into Germany, the UK, Russia, France, Italy, and the Rest of Europe.Germany holds the largest share of the market, and the wipes market in UK is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Germany is considered as an attractive market for wipes.The consumers in Germany value hygiene at their houses.



Thus, they highly demand personal care and cleaning products that can help them maintain a clean and hygienic home, including wipes, are in high demand.The wipes market in France is growing since the past few years due to the rising concern of infectious disease.



Growing concerns among the consumers related to the potentially toxic components in wipes are driving sales of medically specialized intimate wipes, such as brands sold in pharmacies, which benefit from having a healthier image. Further, wipes are increasingly becoming part of consumers’ daily routine in Italy. Rising concern regarding infectious disease among the people has propelled the demand for wipes in the country. Baby wipes, facial wipes, moist flushable wipes, and household wipes, etc., are popular among the Italian consumers. Wipes with antibacterial and disinfectant properties are increasingly gaining high popularity in the UK. This has further propelled the demand for antibacterial wipes in the UK. Consumers are increasingly focused on the importance of living in clean and hygienic homes. This has further led to a surge in demand for household wipes in the country. The growth of the wipes demand in Russia is mainly supported by the rising consumer interest in personal care and hygiene products. The busy and hectic lifestyle of the consumers is attracting the Russian consumer toward convenient and handy personal care products, such as baby wipes and facial wipes. The Rest of Europe includes countries such as Spain, Italy, Turkey, Poland, Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands.



Several players present in the Europe wipes market include Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Procter & Gamble, The Clorox Company, Contac Inc., Diamond Wipes International Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Rockline Industries, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Nice-Pak Products, Inc., and S.C. Johnson & Son, among others.



Wuhan (China) was the city that was first witnesses COVID-19 infection in December 2019, and since then, the it has spread at a fast pace across the globe.China, Italy, Iran, Spain, republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are a few of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths.



Various industries in different countries have been affected by the lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.There have been production shutdowns in Europe.



The pandemic has also hampered the manufacturing and delivery schedules, and sales of various goods in Europe due to the lockdown of plants and factories in China.Besides this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaboration and partnership opportunities.



Consumer goods is one of the most prominent industries in Europe, and it is suffering serious supply chain disruptions, technology events cancellations, office shutdowns, etc., due to this outbreak. Italy is the hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe. It is expected to suffer an economic hit due to a lack of revenue from various industries. Other European Union member countries have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions, including partially closing their borders. The different markets in Europe will be adversely impacted by the delay and obstructions in the manufacturing processes, research, and development activities.



The overall Europe wipes market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe wipes market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe wipes market

