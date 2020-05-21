Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Instruments Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surgical instruments market is estimated to increase with a CAGR of 5.78% from a market size of US$53.897 billion in 2019. The global surgical instruments market is projected to surge at a significant growth rate in the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the world. These include coronary heart diseases, and rheumatic heart diseases among other cardiac diseases driving the market demand in the forecast period.



The growing global geriatric population is further propagating the market demand with the surge in age-associated diseases requiring surgeries for treatment further promoting the improvement in the quality of patient's life. The growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is considered to be one of the major drivers where surgical instruments in various robotic and non-robotic surgeries are fueling the market demand leading to the sales of surgical instruments.



The rise in minimally invasive procedures will provide a sustainable opportunity for the market to grow where these surgeries help patients to recover fast with a small incision in comparison to a normal surgery with comparatively faster healing time. After the procedure is over, a patient's hospital stay is reduced with minimum scars left. The blood loss during surgery is also prevented along with the reduction of post-surgical complications and the patient is free to perform his or her daily routine activities within a few weeks.



Furthermore, with the growing number of road accidents are resulting in the surge of emergency cases, hence, contributing to propelling the growth of the global surgical instruments market in the forecast period.



On the basis of Geography, North America is estimated to hold a significant market share with the highest health expenditure of the United States and state-of-the-art healthcare facilities. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is accounted to be among the fastest-growing regions, due to the high prevalence of several chronic diseases in the region which demands surgeries.



The increasing adoption of advanced surgical procedures is driving market growth in the forecast period.



The advanced surgical treatments including the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are transforming healthcare with the provision of extraordinary care and reduced surgery time providing benefits to a wider population of patients worldwide. In addition, it has also helped patients to live longer and improve their quality of life. Technological advancements help to solve critical health issues allowing physicians to treat their patients in a more efficient manner as compared to the traditional ones. With the onset of minimally invasive surgeries, patients experience fewer scars reducing their recovery time as well.



Several advanced surgical treatments have helped survived major heart attacks. For example, angioplasty is usually performed in the case of the thickening of arterial walls due to the formation of plaque in it. This procedure requires the opening of the stiff arteries using catheters, balloon catheters, and stents. The procedure is known as percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), balloon angioplasty and coronary artery balloon dilation. Laser Angioplasty, another technique is similar to the above-explained angioplasty. The only difference is that the catheter contains a laser tip that opens up the blocked artery and the pulsating beam of the laser vaporizes the plaque build-up.



Other examples include, artificial heart valve surgery, also known as heart valve replacement surgery helps in the replacement of a faulty heart valve with that of a normal healthy one, thus restoring the function of the heart valves. Atherectomy helps in the cutting-off of the plaques via a catheter having a rotating shaver.



The minimally coronary artery bypass graft surgery makes use of small incisions via chest or leg to treat blocked arteries and restores normal blood supply to the heart. The patient is relieved from the hospital faster as compared to the traditional open-heart surgery operated patient. For a patient suffering from a condition known as supraventricular tachyarrhythmias, also known as rapid heartbeats or arrhythmias. A procedure known as radiofrequency ablation helps in the treatment of these arrhythmias where a catheter with an electrode at its tip is guided to that site of the heart muscle which stimulates an abnormal heart rhythm. Hence, a mild and painless radiofrequency energy transmitting heat destroys the selected heart muscle carefully in a very small area.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Surgical Instruments Market Analysis, by Surgery Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Open Surgery

5.3. Minimally Invasive Surgery

5.3.1. Robotic Surgery

5.3.2. Non-Robotic (Endoscopic) Surgery



6. Global Surgical Instruments Market Analysis, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Surgical sutures and staples

6.3. Hand-held surgical devices

6.4. Electrosurgical devices

6.5. Other Surgical Devices



7. Global Surgical Instruments Market Analysis, by Surgical Procedure

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cataract Surgery

7.3. Heart Surgery

7.4. Caesarean Section

7.5. Low Back Pain Surgery

7.6. Others



8. Global Surgical Instruments Market Analysis, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hospital

8.3. Ambulatory Surgical Center

8.4. Specialized Clinic

8.5. Life Sciences and Biomedical Research Organization



9. Global Surgical Instruments Market Analysis, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. North America Surgical Instruments Market, By Surgery Type

9.2.2. North America Surgical Instruments Market, By Product

9.2.3. North America Surgical Instruments Market, By Surgical Procedure

9.2.4. North America Surgical Instruments Market, By End User

9.2.5. By Country

9.2.5.1. United States

9.2.5.2. Canada

9.2.5.3. Mexico

9.3. South America

9.3.1. South America Surgical Instruments Market, By Surgery Type

9.3.2. South America Surgical Instruments Market, By Product

9.3.3. South America Surgical Instruments Market, By Surgical Procedure

9.3.4. South America Surgical Instruments Market, By End User

9.3.5. By Country

9.3.5.1. Brazil

9.3.5.2. Argentina

9.3.5.3. Others

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. Europe Surgical Instruments Market, By Surgery Type

9.4.2. Europe Surgical Instruments Market, By Product

9.4.3. Europe Surgical Instruments Market, By Surgical Procedure

9.4.4. Europe Surgical Instruments Market, By End User

9.4.5. By Country

9.4.5.1. UK

9.4.5.2. Germany

9.4.5.3. France

9.4.5.4. Others

9.5. Middle East and Africa

9.5.1. Middle East and Africa Surgical Instruments Market, By Surgery Type

9.5.2. Middle East and Africa Surgical Instruments Market, By Product

9.5.3. Middle East and Africa Surgical Instruments Market, By Surgical Procedure

9.5.4. Middle East and Africa Surgical Instruments Market, By End User

9.5.5. By Country

9.5.5.1. United Arab Emirates

9.5.5.2. Israel

9.5.5.3. Saudi Arabia

9.5.5.4. Others

9.6. Asia Pacific

9.6.1. Asia Pacific Surgical Instruments Market, By Surgery Type

9.6.2. Asia Pacific Surgical Instruments Market, By Product

9.6.3. Asia Pacific Surgical Instruments Market, By Surgical Procedure

9.6.4. Asia Pacific Surgical Instruments Market, By End User

9.6.5. By Country

9.6.5.1. Japan

9.6.5.2. China

9.6.5.3. India

9.6.5.4. Australia

9.6.5.5. Others



10. Competitive Environment and Analysis

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



11. Company Profiles

11.1. GPC Medical Ltd.

11.2. Inami & Co.,Ltd

11.3. Medtronic

11.4. Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies)

11.5. B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.6. Stryker

11.7. Smith+Nephew

11.8. Microline Surgical

11.9. CONMED Corporation

11.10. Zimmer Biomet



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uiia4u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900