ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Further to the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") on May 19, 2020 to appoint Dick Boer and Martina Hund-Mejean as Directors of the Company with effect from May 20, 2020, the following information is disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Dick Boer is a non-executive Director of Nestlé and SHV Holdings.

He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Ahold Delhaize from 2016 to 2018. Prior to the merger between Ahold and Delhaize, he served as President and CEO of Royal Ahold from 2011 to 2016.

Martina Hund-Mejean is a non-executive Director of Prudential Financial, Inc and Colgate-Palmolive Company.

From 2007 to 2019, Martina was Chief Finance Officer of Mastercard Inc.

There is no information to disclose pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (2) to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (6) inclusive for either Dick Boer or Martina Hund-Mejean.

May 21, 2020

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

