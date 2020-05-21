New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Water Soluble Packaging Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Raw Material ; Product Type ; Solubility Type ; Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894552/?utm_source=GNW

It is best suited for water owing to its better solubility in water with minimum residue and good impact resistance.



However, Water soluble packaging is manufactured in different grades, including cold water and hot water soluble PVA grades.Water soluble packaging products such as films, bags and pouches are manufactured using polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH), which is a synthetic polymer highly soluble in water.



Water soluble packaging is mainly used in the packaging of dyes, detergents, agrochemicals, and other industrial chemicals.Additionally, they are used in the manufacture of disposal bags, laundry bags, and shopping bags.



Water-soluble packaging is considered to be an environment friendly alternative over single-use plastic. The growth in various industries and factories has increased the demand for a sustainable packaging solution over the past few years. As the packaging industry has the biggest impact on the environment, the demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions drives the growth of water soluble packaging market.



Based on raw material, the European water soluble packaging market has been segmented into polymers, fibers and surfactants.In 2018, the polymers segment held the largest share of the European water soluble packaging market; however, the fibers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Water soluble polymers are environmentally biodegradable and thus help in effective waste management and environmental protection.Polymers are extensively used in the production of water soluble packaging products such as bags, pouches, pods, and films.



For instance, polyvinyl alcohol (PVA or PVOH) is used in manufacturing water soluble bags and films, as it dissolves fast when it comes into contact with water.Furthermore, its biodegradable and non-toxic properties propel its usage in the water soluble packaging production.



Fiber-based packaging utilizes reusable, renewable, and biodegradable materials in the process of production. Fibers such as seaweed and collagen are used as a raw material in the production of water soluble packaging. Surfactants one of the key raw materials used in the production of water soluble packaging products such as films, bags, and pouches. Surfactants provide smooth process ability in the production of water soluble films. It provides ease of separation of the formed film from the metal surface of the drum and also acts as an anti-blocking agent. Two types of surfactants are added during the production of water soluble packaging which includes anionic and non-ionic surfactants. More than 2% of surfactant leaches out of the surface of the water soluble film and acts to cause blocking, which leads to deterioration in handling properties of the water soluble film.



Geographically, the European water soluble packaging market has been segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK and Rest of Europe.In 2018, Germany accounted for the largest share of the Europe water soluble packaging market.



Italy is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Germany is considered as an attractive market for the water-soluble packaging market.



The growing application of water-soluble packaging in multiple industries and the rising environmental and sustainability concerns among consumers led to a surge in demand for biodegradable packaging for most of the products.The rise in awareness among consumers regarding the drawbacks of using single-use plastics and government intervention in banning the use of such plastics affecting the environment has significantly boosted the growth of the water-soluble packaging market in Germany.



The water-soluble film is basically a biodegradable plastic, which means that it leaves no toxic residue in nature after its dissolution in water. A few minutes suffice for dissolution, and the film’s components are bio-decomposed into natural substances in less than three months. These factors are creating a demand for water-soluble packaging among various industries, which is further fueling the market growth in France. The water-soluble film responds to the requirement of protecting the user by limiting or eliminating any danger when handling or inhaling the product. These factors are further propelling the market for water-soluble packaging in Italy. The film form of water soluble packaging protects the skin against direct contact with aggressive detergents, agrochemicals, or bled products. The multifunctional film is used by various industries as packaging material, mold release film, laundry bags as well as for inkjet molding and water transfer application; it allows for exact dosage. Due to these properties, water-soluble packaging is gaining popularity in the UK. The rest of Europe includes Russia, Spain, Austria, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey, among others. The demand for water soluble packaging in the rest of Europe is expected to rise during the forecast period due to rising demand from pharmaceutical, electrical, agrochemical, textile, and other industries. The growth in the manufacturing industries is anticipated to adopt advanced technologies and products in the coming years, which is foreseen to fuel the growth of the water soluble packaging market in these countries.



Cortec Corporation, Harke group, Smart Solve Industries, Kuraray Co., Ltd, Amtopack Inc., Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Mondi Group are amongst the major players in the European water soluble packaging market.



Overall size of the European water soluble packaging has been derived in accordance to primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Additionally, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe water soluble market.



Wuhan (China) was the first city to be attacked by COVID-19 in December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the world.China, Italy, Iran, Spain, republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are some of the worst affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths as per the data of March 2020.



The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various industries in different countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The chemical & materials industry is one of the major industries that is facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, office shutdowns etc. as a result of this outbreak. The lockdown of various plants and factories in the Europe is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods and services. All these factors are anticipated to affect the chemical, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and other industries in a negative manner and thus act as restraining factor for the growth of various markets related to this industry in the coming months. Italy is the hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 outbreak all over Europe. It is expected to suffer an economic hit due to a lack of revenue from various industries, as Italy recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases. Implementation of drastic measures and travel restrictions, including partially closing their borders by other neighbor states of Europe is anticipated to negatively impact market growth in Europe.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894552/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001