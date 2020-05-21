Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breakthrough Medical Device Technologies for Non-Invasive, Drug Free Pain Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the past several decades, drug therapies such as analgesics, NSAIDs, and opioids have been used for the effective treatment of different types of acute, chronic, and injury-related pain. Dependence on these drug therapies have led to multiple side effects in human bodies and also addiction towards its consumption.



Considering the direct and indirect costs involved in the use of drug therapies for pain management, there has been a strong market demand for drug-alternatives that can replace the way patients are treated for their pain conditions. Medtech developers have been trying to come up with innovative non-drug based pain management therapies for the past several years.



This research service focuses on the overview of the pain including different types of pain, treatment options currently available in the market. The research service covers a snapshot of key non-invasive, non-drug medical devices for pain management. A comprehensive chapter on the innovative technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), magnetic pulses, radio frequency and research developments in the field of non-invasive pain management are covered. The research service also covers the SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) analysis for each of the technologies covered in the report. The research service also throws light on the key growth opportunities in the field of non-invasive, non-drug pain management devices market.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of the Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Wearable Solutions Coupled with Digital Technology Offers Huge Opportunities in the Non-invasive Pain Management Market



2.0 Pain Overview and Market Trends

2.1 Opioid Dependency for Chronic Pain Management Raises Concerns

2.2 Neuropathic, Joint, and Muscle Pain are Common Pain Types

2.3 A Complex Combination of Genetic, Psychological, and Social Factors Produces Chronic Pain

2.4 More than $635 Billion is Spent on the Treatment and Management of Chronic Pain

2.5 Sleep Disturbance, Opioid Abuse, and Patient Communication are the Key Unmet Needs in the Pain Management Market

2.6 Physicians and Patients are the Key Decision Makers in Pain Management Treatment

2.7 AR/VR Devices are Emerging, Low Cost, and Promising Solutions for Non-invasive Pain Management

2.8 Key Trends in the Non-invasive Pain Management Devices Market

2.9.1 Major Non-invasive Pain Management Devices in the Market

2.9.2 Key Drivers and Challenges in the Non-invasive Pain Management Devices Market



3.0 Non-invasive Pain Management Innovation Tracker

3.0.1 Recent Developments are Exploring Advanced AR/VR Technology for Non-invasive Pain Management

3.1 Non-invasive Pain Management Innovation Tracker

3.2 Non-invasive Pain Management Innovation Tracker

3.3 Non-invasive Pain Management Innovation Tracker

3.4 Non-invasive Pain Management Innovation Tracker

3.5 Non-invasive Pain Management Innovation Tracker

3.6 Non-invasive Pain Management Innovation Tracker

3.7 Non-invasive Pain Management Innovation Tracker



4.0 SWOT Analysis

4.1 Digital Technologies and Electric Current Demonstrates Wide Applications for Non-invasive Pain Management

4.2 AR/VR Devices are Effective in Multiple Pain Indications

4.3 Few Competitors are Providing Magnetic Pulses Devices for Pain Management

4.4 High Demand for Portable, Home-based Electromagnetic Devices for Pain Management

4.5 TENS is the Most Popular and Common Technology for Non-invasive Pain Management

4.6 Long-term Pain Relief is Offered by Radio Frequency Delivery

4.7 MedTech Companies are Focusing on Miniaturization of Heat Devices



5.0 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Insights

5.1 The Next Evolution in the Market will Witness Adoption of Digital Solutions for Non-invasive Pain Management

5.2 The Need for Personalization will Impact Innovation Trend and Product Design for Pain Management

5.2.1 Strategic Insights for Success and Growth



6.0 Key Patents

6.1 Key Patents - US

6.2 Key Patents - Japan and Canada



7.0 Key Contacts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5zpbu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900