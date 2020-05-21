Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Packaging Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe flexible packaging market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025.



The European flexible packaging market is likely to grow on account of fast economic growth and high disposable incomes during the forecast period. The competitive edge lies with vendors that have technologically advanced equipment and can deliver on aseptic, retort, anti-counterfeit, and child-resistant packaging. The healthy growth of end-users, such as coffee, pet food, and fresh foods, has driven production higher. The demand from Western Europe, which is considered as the mature market with high disposable personal incomes, has been high for flexible packing.



Similarly, the demand from Eastern Europe is expected to increase during the forecast period on account of an increase in the purchasing power of customers. In the aftermath of the COVID-19, the global flexible packaging market growth is expected to witness a supply chain disruption on account of the voluntary shutdown of factories or authorities enforced lockdown. And Europe seems no exception. Almost 70% of the demand in Europe comes from the food and beverage segment. The luxury personal goods sector, home care applications, oils & lubricants, and other non-food sectors are expected to witness a decline in the Q2 and Q3, 2020.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe flexible packaging market during the forecast period:

Increased Focus on Sustainable Flexible Packaging

Increase in Adoption of Flexible Packaging over Rigid Packaging

Growth in the E-commerce Industry

Demand for Lightweight Products

Key Market Insights



Offers sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The study considers the present scenario of the European flexible packaging market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



Europe Flexible Packaging Market Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by material, application, product, printing, end-user, and geography. The food industry is the major driver for flexible plastic packaging in Europe. An increasing number of food and beverage manufacturers are turning to flexible packing to add convenience and improve the consumer experience. These pouches also provide 99% product evacuation compared to rigid. Flexible plastic has been increased in application due to its durability, low weight, cost-effectiveness, and easy handling. Also, it uses less energy during the production process. Hence, the growing need for convenience and product safety among consumers is driving demand growth for the segment.



Flexible paper packaging has a wide application in the healthcare sector and the tobacco and CPG packaging industry. Paper laminates offer reduced weight and have over 50% of the recycled rate, hence, it is a more sustainable option than plastics. Paper sacks provide several purposes that are in line with the customer's packing needs and environmental sustainability. Europe accounted for over 30% of consumption in 2017 (around 4 million tons annually). The other category of papers such as wrapping paper witnessed a demand of 3.54 million tons in 2019 worldwide. The consumption of wrapping paper increased to around 890 wrapping paper in 2017 in Europe



The flexible pouch market is highly growing in various applications, particularly in the food sector. The food industry has evolved globally in terms of packaging, especially in food norms, which are related to labeling and packaging. Maintaining a clean room and hygienic facility is paramount. In this aspect, existing companies have invested in newer machinery, while the new entrants in the pouch market are starting with high-end machine installments. A significant replacement has taken place to accommodate the high-volume packing of fruits and vegetables, meat, snacks, and RTE. These are the sectors that utilize multi-barrier technology and provide higher revenue to the industry. Europe flexible packaging market is growing. The major reason for the growth is the conversion from rigid to flexible packing.



The consumer flexible packaging segment comprises a major share in the Europe flexible packaging market. The segment is increasing at a moderate pace with the increase in consumption rate and per capita income in Europe. Also, the beauty and personal care sector has an important role to play in building momentum toward a more circular economy for plastic packaging. Food and beverages, pet food, healthcare, and personal care are the major end-user of the segment.



Stretch and shrink films and FIBCs are the major industrial packaging products. Since the threat of new entrants is low, the market has witnessed the entry of several new vendors with a new technology, which focuses on protection and performance. The European market is likely to offer USP for those vendors, which offer recycled content. Industrial packaging is largely driven by bulk packaging demand from several end-users. FIBCs, shrink and stretch films, bubble wraps, air pillows, and other flexible protective products are the major products. Chemical and pharmaceutical industries accounted for more than 40% of the applications in 2019. The growth of FIBC usage during the forecast period is expected to increase on account of multiple industries adopting lightweight, sustainable, and convenient products.



Europe is mainly dependent on flexographic printing. Flexographic printing is associated with low-labor costs, low-press footprint, and less energy requirements. Flexographic is one of Europe's main printing methods and is also a growing industry. Flexographic printing growth is also driven by the growth in e-commerce, which has increased the volume of goods. Due to its wide range of applications, water-based inks hold a substantial share in the flexographic printing inks market.



The F&B industry dominates the Europe flexible packaging market. The packaging cost in the food industry accounts for 711% of the total product cost in Europe. The increasing number of quick-service restaurants and retail outlets has fueled food consumption, thereby driving packaging. However, the market growth rate was offset by high taxes and labor costs as a result of the economic slowdown in some European countries. The demand for packing is high as well as complex in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in Europe. Several flexible packaging formats for solid dosages (pills) and powders are present in paper and plastic flexible formats. The foil material for lidding in blister packaging is used extensively in Europe.



Key Vendors

Amcor

Mondi

Sonoco

Berry Global

Sealed Air

Constantia Flexibles

Huhtamaki

Other Vendors

RPC Group

Permatex

Ahlstrom

Greif

Westrock

Smurfit Kappa

Alu Flex Pack

ProAmpac

Wipak Group

Saica

Etapak

Bischof+klein

Innovia Films

Uflex

Coveris

Alinvest

Danaflex

Eurofoil

WZ Packaging

WIPF - Innovative Packaging Solutions

Walki

Symetal

Krajcar Pack

ITP

Gascogne Flexible

Schur Flexibles

Schmid and Folien

RKW

Pouch Partners

Perlen Packaging

Aran Group

Goglio Packaging

Aluberg

Kleiner Flexible Packaging,

Carcano

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Key Insights

7.1.2 Plastic Pouch Driven Growth

7.2 Impact of COVID-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increased Focus on Sustainable Flexible Packaging

8.2 Increased Adoption of Flexible Packaging Over Rigid Packaging

8.3 Growing E-Commerce Industry



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Longer Shelf Life & Changing Lifestyle

9.2 Processed Food & Retail Industry Expansion

9.3 Demand For Lightweight Products



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Rising Raw Material Cost

10.2 Recycling Challenges in Flexible Packaging

10.3 Competitive Marketplace



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.1.1 Flexible Plastic

11.1.2 Flexible Paper

11.1.3 Foil

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 By Material Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.2.1 Flexible Plastic

12.2.2 Flexible Paper

12.2.3 Foil

12.3 Flexible Plastic

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3 PE (Polyethylene)

12.3.4 BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene)

12.3.5 CPP (Cast Polypropylene)

12.3.6 BOPET (Biaxially-oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate)

12.3.7 PA (Polyamide)

12.3.8 PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

12.3.9 PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)

12.3.10 EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol)

12.3.11 Others

12.4 Flexible Paper

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.5 Foil

12.5.1 Market Overview

12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast



13 By Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Consumer Packaging

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 Industrial Packaging

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast



14 By Product

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Bags & Sacks

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4 Pouches

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5 Others

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast



15 By Printing

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Flexographic Printing

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Volume)

15.4 Rotograveure Printing & Others

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast (Volume)



16 By Consumer Flexible Packaging End-Users

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.2.1 Food & Beverage

16.2.2 Healthcare

16.2.3 Personal Care

16.2.4 Pet Food

16.3 Food & Beverage

16.3.1 Market Overview

16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3.3 Bakery & Confectionery: Market Size & Forecast

16.3.4 Meat, Poultry, & Seafood: Market Size & Forecast

16.3.5 Dairy: Market Size & Forecast

16.3.6 RTE: Market Size & Forecast

16.3.7 Frozen Foods: Market Size & Forecast

16.3.8 Tea & Coffee: Market Size & Forecast

16.3.9 Other Foods: Market Size & Forecast

16.4 Healthcare

16.4.1 Market Overview

16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.5 Personal Care

16.5.1 Market Overview

16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.6 Pet Food

16.6.1 Market Overview

16.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.7 Others

16.7.1 Market Overview

16.7.2 Market Size & Forecast



17 By Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Geographic Overview

17.3 Germany

17.4 France

17.5 United Kingdom

17.6 Italy

17.7 Benelux

17.8 Spain

17.9 Austria

17.10 Switzerland

17.11 Scandinavia

17.12 Other Countries



18 Competitive Landscape

18.1 Competition Overview



19 Key Company Profiles



20 Other Prominent Vendors



21 Report Summary

21.1 Key Takeaways

21.2 Strategic Recommendations



22 Quantitative Summary



23 Appendix



