Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Cooling Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data center cooling market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2025.



The global data center cooling market size is dominated by the US. The US is one of the largest markets for data centers with more than 135 facilities that were opened or under construction in 2019, expected to be operational by June 2020. The investment in the data center cooling segment accounts for 15-20% of the overall investment. Cooling systems and IT infrastructures are the predominant consumers of power in data centers.



The spread of COVID-19 has affected major data center operations in Europe, Asia, and North America partially in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Several facilities are affected due to the stoppage of construction and supply chain related challenges. Around 60 projects were scheduled to open by Q1 2020, and the remaining 40 projects were expected to be operational by Q2 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to affect a minimum of half of these projects during this period.



The following factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the data center cooling market during the forecast period:

Growth in Construction of Cryptocurrency Data Centers

Increased Popularity of District Heating Concept

Increased Adoption of Automation and Monitoring Solutions

High Demand for Edge Data Centers

Key Questions Answered:



What is the data center cooling market size and growth rate in 2020? How COVID-19 will impact the demand for data center cooling? What are the factors impacting the growth of the data center cooling market What are the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market? Who are the key players and their market share?

The report considers the present scenario of the data center cooling market during the forecast period and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report profiles and examines leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



This research report includes detailed market segmentation by infrastructure, technique, systems, tier standards, and geography. The application of cooling systems depends on IT loads, system capacities, expenditure, and future requirements. The investment is expected to be about 15-20%, depending on the facility design and IT infrastructure. Data center operators are looking for efficient solutions to bring down CAPEX and OPEX, reduce space, and decrease the power consumption of cooling units.



The market for CRAC & CRAH units will continue to grow among data centers that use DX or chilled-water solutions. The development of hyperscale and large data centers is likely to adopt 2N CRAC or CRAH units. CRAC and CRAH units will continue to be the largest revenue contributor in the market.



The use of chilled water systems is highly prevalent in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa and parts of APAC. The operators in the US, Europe, Nordic, China, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Japan are mainly using hybrid systems with minimal compressor support during peak summers and free data center cooling solutions without the need for a compressor. Innovations in the free cooling space will continue to grow in the market during the forecast period.



Across the world, there are over 350 facilities in the Tier III category. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period, with several operators expected to move to the Tier IV category based on the growth in the rack power density and critical applications. North America is the most dominating region with Tier III projects followed by Western Europe and Asia. The data center market in India 19 witnessed continuous investment in cloud adoption and big data analytics.



Most new facilities are designed to be of Tier III standards with a minimum of N+1 redundancy. The facilities can also be reconfigured with up to 2N+1 redundancy with the incorporation of flexible designs. Tier IV data centers are developed as modular facilities. They generate more revenue for the market, with focused investment on highly efficient cooling systems. Increased investments from hyperscale data center service providers are expected to be increasing demand for data center Tier IV market during the forecast period.



Key Company Profiles

Airedale Air Conditioning

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

3M

AIRSYS

Asetek

Aquila Group

BasX Solutions

Carrier

ClimateWorx

Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)

Condair Group

CoolIT Systems

Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)

Data Aire

DCX

Delta Group

Emicon

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

Johnson Controls

KyotoCooling

Motivair Corp.

Munters

Nortek Air Solutions

Pentair (Schroff)

Qcooling

Renovo Zhuhai Co.

Swegon

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Vigilent

Wakefield-Vette

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Currency Conversion

5.2 Market Derivation

5.3 Key Caveats



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

7.2 Data Center Standards Related To Cooling



8 Impact Of COVID-19

8.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Industry

8.1.1 Construction Perspective

8.1.2 Infrastructure Production & Procurement

8.1.3 Data Center Operations

8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Data Center Cooling Market

8.2.1 Global Data Center Cooling Market Investment



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Growing Rack Power Density

9.2 District Heating By Data Centers

9.3 Growth In Construction Of Cryptocurrency Data Centers

9.4 Increased Adoption Of Monitoring & Automation Solutions

9.5 Data Center Innovations Targeting Cooling

9.6 Rising Demand For Edge Data Centers



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Colocation Investments In Data Center Cooling Market

10.2 Hyperscale Data Centers To Support Growth Of Rack-Level Cooling Solutions

10.3 Facility Development Targeting PUE Of less than1.5

10.4 Increased Modular Data Center Deployment



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Cooling Systems Driving Power Consumption

11.2 Increasing Water Consumption By Data Centers

11.3 Rising Carbon Emissions From Data Centers



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 By Infrastructure

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Cooling Systems

13.2.1 Market Overview

13.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3 Other Infrastructure

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast



14 By Cooling Systems

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 CRAC & CRAH Units

14.2.1 Market Overview

14.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3 Chiller Units

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.6 Other Cooling Units

14.6.1 Market Overview

14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast



15 By Cooling Technique

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques

15.2.1 Market Overview

15.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast



16 By Liquid Cooling Technique

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Water-Based Cooling Technique

16.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 Direct Liquid & Immersion Cooling Technique

16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast



17 By Tier Standards

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Tier I & II

17.3.1 Market Overview

17.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.4 Tier III

17.4.1 Market Overview

17.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.5 Tier IV

17.5.1 Market Overview

17.5.2 Market Size & Forecast



18 By Geography

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine



19 North America

19.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Market Overview

19.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

19.4 US

19.5 Canada



20 Latin America

20.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Market Overview

20.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

20.4 Brazil

20.5 Other Latin American Countries



21 Western Europe

21.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.2 Market Overview

21.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

21.4 UK

21.5 Germany

21.6 France

21.7 Netherlands

21.8 Ireland

21.9 Other Western European Countries



22 Nordics

22.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

22.2 Market Overview

22.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

22.4 Denmark

22.5 Norway

22.6 Sweden

22.7 Finland & Iceland



23 Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)

23.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

23.2 Market Overview

23.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

23.4 Russia & Czech Republic

23.5 Poland & Austria

23.6 Other CEE Countries



24 Middle East

24.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

24.2 Market Overview

24.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

24.4 GCC

24.5 Other Middle Eastern Countries



25 Africa

25.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

25.2 Market Overview

25.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

25.4 South Africa

25.5 Morocco

25.6 Other African Countries



26 APAC

26.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

26.2 Market Overview

26.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

26.4 China & Hong Kong

26.5 Australia & New Zealand

26.6 India

26.7 Japan

26.8 Rest of APAC



27 Southeast Asia

27.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

27.2 Market Overview

27.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

27.4 Singapore

27.5 Indonesia

27.6 Malaysia

27.7 Thailand

27.8 Other Southeast Asian Countries



28 Competitive Landscape

28.1 Competition Overview



29 Key Company Profiles



30 Other Prominent Vendors



31 Report Summary



32 Quantitative Summary



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z34kfu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900