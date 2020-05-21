Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Cooling Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center cooling market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2025.
The global data center cooling market size is dominated by the US. The US is one of the largest markets for data centers with more than 135 facilities that were opened or under construction in 2019, expected to be operational by June 2020. The investment in the data center cooling segment accounts for 15-20% of the overall investment. Cooling systems and IT infrastructures are the predominant consumers of power in data centers.
The spread of COVID-19 has affected major data center operations in Europe, Asia, and North America partially in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Several facilities are affected due to the stoppage of construction and supply chain related challenges. Around 60 projects were scheduled to open by Q1 2020, and the remaining 40 projects were expected to be operational by Q2 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to affect a minimum of half of these projects during this period.
The following factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the data center cooling market during the forecast period:
Key Questions Answered:
The report considers the present scenario of the data center cooling market during the forecast period and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report profiles and examines leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
This research report includes detailed market segmentation by infrastructure, technique, systems, tier standards, and geography. The application of cooling systems depends on IT loads, system capacities, expenditure, and future requirements. The investment is expected to be about 15-20%, depending on the facility design and IT infrastructure. Data center operators are looking for efficient solutions to bring down CAPEX and OPEX, reduce space, and decrease the power consumption of cooling units.
The market for CRAC & CRAH units will continue to grow among data centers that use DX or chilled-water solutions. The development of hyperscale and large data centers is likely to adopt 2N CRAC or CRAH units. CRAC and CRAH units will continue to be the largest revenue contributor in the market.
The use of chilled water systems is highly prevalent in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa and parts of APAC. The operators in the US, Europe, Nordic, China, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Japan are mainly using hybrid systems with minimal compressor support during peak summers and free data center cooling solutions without the need for a compressor. Innovations in the free cooling space will continue to grow in the market during the forecast period.
Across the world, there are over 350 facilities in the Tier III category. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period, with several operators expected to move to the Tier IV category based on the growth in the rack power density and critical applications. North America is the most dominating region with Tier III projects followed by Western Europe and Asia. The data center market in India 19 witnessed continuous investment in cloud adoption and big data analytics.
Most new facilities are designed to be of Tier III standards with a minimum of N+1 redundancy. The facilities can also be reconfigured with up to 2N+1 redundancy with the incorporation of flexible designs. Tier IV data centers are developed as modular facilities. They generate more revenue for the market, with focused investment on highly efficient cooling systems. Increased investments from hyperscale data center service providers are expected to be increasing demand for data center Tier IV market during the forecast period.
Key Company Profiles
Other Prominent Vendors
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Currency Conversion
5.2 Market Derivation
5.3 Key Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.2 Data Center Standards Related To Cooling
8 Impact Of COVID-19
8.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Industry
8.1.1 Construction Perspective
8.1.2 Infrastructure Production & Procurement
8.1.3 Data Center Operations
8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Data Center Cooling Market
8.2.1 Global Data Center Cooling Market Investment
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Growing Rack Power Density
9.2 District Heating By Data Centers
9.3 Growth In Construction Of Cryptocurrency Data Centers
9.4 Increased Adoption Of Monitoring & Automation Solutions
9.5 Data Center Innovations Targeting Cooling
9.6 Rising Demand For Edge Data Centers
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Colocation Investments In Data Center Cooling Market
10.2 Hyperscale Data Centers To Support Growth Of Rack-Level Cooling Solutions
10.3 Facility Development Targeting PUE Of less than1.5
10.4 Increased Modular Data Center Deployment
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Cooling Systems Driving Power Consumption
11.2 Increasing Water Consumption By Data Centers
11.3 Rising Carbon Emissions From Data Centers
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 By Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Cooling Systems
13.2.1 Market Overview
13.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Other Infrastructure
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14 By Cooling Systems
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
14.2.1 Market Overview
14.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3 Chiller Units
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.6 Other Cooling Units
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
15 By Cooling Technique
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
15.2.1 Market Overview
15.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
16 By Liquid Cooling Technique
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Water-Based Cooling Technique
16.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Direct Liquid & Immersion Cooling Technique
16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
17 By Tier Standards
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Tier I & II
17.3.1 Market Overview
17.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.4 Tier III
17.4.1 Market Overview
17.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.5 Tier IV
17.5.1 Market Overview
17.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
18 By Geography
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19 North America
19.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Market Overview
19.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
19.4 US
19.5 Canada
20 Latin America
20.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Market Overview
20.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
20.4 Brazil
20.5 Other Latin American Countries
21 Western Europe
21.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Market Overview
21.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
21.4 UK
21.5 Germany
21.6 France
21.7 Netherlands
21.8 Ireland
21.9 Other Western European Countries
22 Nordics
22.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.2 Market Overview
22.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
22.4 Denmark
22.5 Norway
22.6 Sweden
22.7 Finland & Iceland
23 Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)
23.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.2 Market Overview
23.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
23.4 Russia & Czech Republic
23.5 Poland & Austria
23.6 Other CEE Countries
24 Middle East
24.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.2 Market Overview
24.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
24.4 GCC
24.5 Other Middle Eastern Countries
25 Africa
25.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
25.2 Market Overview
25.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
25.4 South Africa
25.5 Morocco
25.6 Other African Countries
26 APAC
26.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
26.2 Market Overview
26.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
26.4 China & Hong Kong
26.5 Australia & New Zealand
26.6 India
26.7 Japan
26.8 Rest of APAC
27 Southeast Asia
27.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
27.2 Market Overview
27.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
27.4 Singapore
27.5 Indonesia
27.6 Malaysia
27.7 Thailand
27.8 Other Southeast Asian Countries
28 Competitive Landscape
28.1 Competition Overview
29 Key Company Profiles
30 Other Prominent Vendors
31 Report Summary
32 Quantitative Summary
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z34kfu
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: