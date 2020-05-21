Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Loss Products Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Hair Loss Products Market Report
The hair loss products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2025.
The global hair loss products market is witnessing robust growth, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. An increasing number of customers demanding hair loss products to meet functional purposes has been driving the market over the last few years. The number of people with hair ailments is growing at a steady pace.
The usage and demand for hair care products such as serums, shampoos, conditioners, and oils to improve the volume or strength have been increasing. The global demand for premium-quality hair wigs and extensions is influencing manufacturers to establish production facilities in Asian countries in China and India. It offers hair loss products at a lower cost than global markets. Low-priced goods are becoming extremely popular among price-conscious customers that explore cost-efficient options for surgical hair replacement procedures.
Moreover, the growth in per capita disposable income has increased discretionary spending among several European countries, which bodes well for manufacturers in the region. The influence of social media is driving the demand for hair care products, especially for natural and organic ingredients. The growing inclination toward the maintenance of cleanliness and hygiene is another major driver. The introduction of innovative and differentiated products, as well as enriching consumer experience with the help of technological advancements, is further fueling the market growth.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the hair loss products market during the forecast period:
Key Questions Answered:
The study considers the present scenario of the hair loss products market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.
Hair Loss Products Market Segmentation
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, gender, distribution channels, and geography. Shampoos and conditioners are the most widely penetrated hair care products worldwide. The segment accounts for the largest revenue share among both male and female consumers across the globe. One key reason for the high adoption of these products, especially among men, is the convenience of usage as they can easily be fit into daily bathing and grooming routines.
Oils are the most common and widely utilized hair care products and constitute an essential component of hair care kit, primarily in developing countries of APAC. Oils are gaining traction in European countries such as France and Italy. The growth is on account of the incorporation of organic and essential oil extracts, which have regrowth properties.
The women segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing fashion awareness and collective popularity of hair care products among females. More than 80% of women are apprehensive about the ingredients in the products related to essential care. Hence, the demand is not growing for organic-based products, but also ingredients.
In the US, over 23% of women are suffering from hair loss or other weakening conditions. Pattern hair loss or Androgenetic Alopecia (AGA), is the most prevalent type of hair loss in men and women. Hence, the growth of the women's hair fall products market is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period.
The distribution channel modes include online and offline mediums. The online segment includes official company websites and third-party vendors. The offline channel is further segmented into supermarkets, department stores, chemists, catalogs, spas & salons, and other modes such as hair clinics. To gain a competitive edge, vendors are relying on the multi-channel sales model.
Key Vendors
Other Vendors
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
