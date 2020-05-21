Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Gloves Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Disposable Gloves Market Report
The disposable gloves market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the period 2019-2025.
The global disposable gloves market is highly competitive. Innovations, sustainability, and regulatory adherence constitute three pillars for the disposable gloves market success. Factors such as the growth in the aging population, awareness of infection prevention standards, and expansion of healthcare infrastructure are the major factors contributing to market growth. However, growth in medical tourism, advancement in surgical techniques and medical equipment, increase in public and private investments and government initiatives, the onset of pandemic diseases, and the rise in chronic diseases are other drivers stimulating the demand for disposable gloves.
The demand for medical gloves has surged up rapidly in countries such as the UK, China, the US, India, Iran, and Italy due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The disease has increased the importance of hygiene among individuals. The market landscape of disposable gloves, which are fast turning into retail commodities, is expected to be accelerated.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the disposable gloves market during the forecast period:
Key Questions Answered:
The study considers the present scenario of the disposable gloves market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Disposable Gloves Market Segmentation
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by type, form, end-user, distribution, and geography. Latex gloves are traditional but widely preferred in the industry. A wide preference and adoption in medical, industrial, food, automotive, and other manufacturing industries is the major driver behind the dominance of the segment. However, one of the major challenges confronted by latex gloves manufacturers is price fluctuations based on the price of raw materials and the increasing demand for latex-free disposable gloves from developed countries.
The medical industry is the major end-user for nitrile gloves as it is certified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their application. The existing trend of using latex-free products among end-users is expected to fuel the demand for nitrile products in the medical industry.
The powered segment, which dominates healthcare, dental, food and beverage services, and automotive end-users, has been significantly limited in scope in the last five years. With regulatory agencies such as the FDA banning the use of powdered disposable gloves for the medical industry, the segment is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the development of polymer coating technology and powderless gloves is highly affecting the sale of powered models.
The global disposable medical gloves market is the major end-use application, which includes examination and surgical gloves. With the growing number of surgeries and cosmetic procedures, the surgical gloves market size is expected to generate an incremental sale of 36.54 billion units during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% in terms of revenue. The growth in medical tourism in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, India, and Singapore can substantially lead to the growth of surgical supplies. Further, the rise in the aging population, chronic illness, expansion of healthcare facilities is driving medical gloves demand.
Disposable gloves have been approaching the status of retail commodities, which increase their visibility and availability in traditional stores such as hypermarkets and online channels. Drug stores and pharmacies remain a significant mode of distribution. They also act as a sales medium, alongside B2B collaborations for clinics, hospitals, and nursing homes.
Prominent Vendors
Other Prominent Vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1ylu4
