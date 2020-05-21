Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Gloves Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Disposable Gloves Market Report



The disposable gloves market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the period 2019-2025.



The global disposable gloves market is highly competitive. Innovations, sustainability, and regulatory adherence constitute three pillars for the disposable gloves market success. Factors such as the growth in the aging population, awareness of infection prevention standards, and expansion of healthcare infrastructure are the major factors contributing to market growth. However, growth in medical tourism, advancement in surgical techniques and medical equipment, increase in public and private investments and government initiatives, the onset of pandemic diseases, and the rise in chronic diseases are other drivers stimulating the demand for disposable gloves.



The demand for medical gloves has surged up rapidly in countries such as the UK, China, the US, India, Iran, and Italy due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The disease has increased the importance of hygiene among individuals. The market landscape of disposable gloves, which are fast turning into retail commodities, is expected to be accelerated.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the disposable gloves market during the forecast period:

Outbreak of Pandemic Diseases

Preference for Nitrile Gloves

Growth in Cleanroom Technology

Increased Awareness toward Personal Hygiene

Key Questions Answered:



What is the market size for disposable gloves in the forecast period 2019 to 2025? What is the estimated growth of surgical gloves market size in India? Which region held the maximum share in the disposable gloves market? What is the main growth driver of the disposable gloves market? Who are the key players are operating, and what are their market shares?

The study considers the present scenario of the disposable gloves market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Disposable Gloves Market Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by type, form, end-user, distribution, and geography. Latex gloves are traditional but widely preferred in the industry. A wide preference and adoption in medical, industrial, food, automotive, and other manufacturing industries is the major driver behind the dominance of the segment. However, one of the major challenges confronted by latex gloves manufacturers is price fluctuations based on the price of raw materials and the increasing demand for latex-free disposable gloves from developed countries.



The medical industry is the major end-user for nitrile gloves as it is certified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their application. The existing trend of using latex-free products among end-users is expected to fuel the demand for nitrile products in the medical industry.



The powered segment, which dominates healthcare, dental, food and beverage services, and automotive end-users, has been significantly limited in scope in the last five years. With regulatory agencies such as the FDA banning the use of powdered disposable gloves for the medical industry, the segment is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the development of polymer coating technology and powderless gloves is highly affecting the sale of powered models.



The global disposable medical gloves market is the major end-use application, which includes examination and surgical gloves. With the growing number of surgeries and cosmetic procedures, the surgical gloves market size is expected to generate an incremental sale of 36.54 billion units during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% in terms of revenue. The growth in medical tourism in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, India, and Singapore can substantially lead to the growth of surgical supplies. Further, the rise in the aging population, chronic illness, expansion of healthcare facilities is driving medical gloves demand.



Disposable gloves have been approaching the status of retail commodities, which increase their visibility and availability in traditional stores such as hypermarkets and online channels. Drug stores and pharmacies remain a significant mode of distribution. They also act as a sales medium, alongside B2B collaborations for clinics, hospitals, and nursing homes.



Prominent Vendors

Top Glove

Kossan

Hartalega

Rubberex

Ansell

Other Prominent Vendors

Kimberly-Clark

Kanam

Unigloves

Ammex

Supermax

The Glove Company

Cardinal Health

Molnlycke

Dynarex

Medline

SAS Safety Corp.

Showa

Venom Steel

Adenna

WinMed Group

MedPride

Infitec Gloves

Superior Glove



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Impact Of COVID-19

8.1 COVID-19 Impact On global gloves market

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Onset Of Pandemic Diseases

9.1.1 COVID-19 Scenario

9.2 Preference For Nitrile Gloves

9.3 Growth In Cleanroom Technology



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Concern Towards Personal Hygiene

10.2 Growing Medical And Surgical Applications

10.3 Rise In Medical Tourism



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Harmful Side Effects Of Latex

11.2 Rise In Environmental Impacts

11.3 Stringent Manufacturing Regulations



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Material Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

13.3 Market Overview

13.3.1 Market Size By Revenue

13.3.2 Market Size By Unit

13.4 Latex

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

13.4.3 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

13.4.4 Market By Geography (Revenue & Units)

13.5 Nitrile

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

13.5.3 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

13.5.4 Market By Geography (Revenue & Units)

13.6 Vinyl

13.6.1 Market Overview

13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

13.6.3 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

13.6.4 Market By Geography (Revenue & Units)

13.7 Neoprene

13.7.1 Market Overview

13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

13.7.3 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

13.7.4 Market By Geography (Revenue & Units)

13.8 Others

13.8.1 Market Overview

13.8.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

13.8.3 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

13.8.4 Market By Geography (Revenue & Units)



14 Form

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

14.3 Market Overview

14.3.1 Market Size By Revenue

14.3.2 Market Size By Unit

14.4 Powdered

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

14.4.3 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

14.4.4 Market By Geography (Revenue & Units)

14.5 Powder-Free

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

14.5.3 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

14.5.4 Market By Geography(Revenue & Units)



15 End-Use

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

15.3 Market Overview

15.3.1 Market Size By Revenue

15.3.2 Market Size By Unit



16 Medical

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

16.3 Surgical

16.3.1 Market Overview

16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

16.3.3 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

16.3.4 Market By Geography(Revenue & Units)

16.4 Examination

16.4.1 Market Overview

16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

16.4.3 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

16.4.4 Market By Geography (Revenue & Units)



17 Non-Medical

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

17.3 Industrial

17.3.1 Market Overview

17.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

17.3.3 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

17.3.4 Market By Geography(Revenue & Units)

17.4 Chemical

17.4.1 Market Overview

17.4.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

17.4.3 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

17.4.4 Market By Geography(Revenue & Units)

17.5 Food

17.5.1 Market Overview

17.5.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

17.5.3 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

17.5.4 Market By Geography (Revenue & Units)

17.6 Others

17.6.1 Market Overview

17.6.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

17.6.3 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

17.6.4 Market By Geography (Revenue & Units)



18 Distribution

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

18.2 Market Overview

18.3 B2b/Institutional

18.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

18.4 Retail

18.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

18.5 Others

18.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Units)



19 Geography

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

19.3 Geographic Overview



20 North America

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)

20.3 Type

20.4 Form

20.5 End Use

20.6 Distribution

20.7 Key Countries (Revenue)

20.8 Key Countries (Units)



21 Europe

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)

21.3 Type

21.4 Form

21.5 End Use

21.6 Distribution

21.7 Key Countries (Revenue)

21.8 Key Countries (Units)



22 APAC

22.1 Market Overview

22.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)

22.3 Type

22.4 Form

22.5 End Use

22.6 Distribution

22.7 Key Countries (Revenue)

22.8 Key Countries (Units)



23 Latin America

23.1 Market Overview

23.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)

23.3 Type

23.4 Form

23.5 End Use

23.6 Distribution

23.7 Key Countries (Revenue)

23.8 Key Countries (Units)



24 Middle East & Africa

24.1 Market Overview

24.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)

24.3 Type

24.4 Form

24.5 End Use

24.6 Distribution

24.7 Key Countries (Revenue)

24.8 Key Countries (Units)



25 Competitive Landscape

25.1 Competition Overview



26 Key Company Profiles



27 Other Prominent Vendors



28 Report Summary

28.1 Key Takeaways

28.2 Strategic Recommendations



29 Quantitative Summary



30 Appendix



