GREENWICH, Conn., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCO) (NasdaqGS: OXLCM) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (“Oxford Lane” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company's board of directors has authorized a program for the purpose of repurchasing up to $40 million worth of the outstanding shares of the Company's 7.50% Series 2023 Term Preferred Stock, 6.75% Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock and 6.25% Series 2027 Term Preferred Stock (collectively, the "Preferred Stock"). Under this repurchase program, the Company may, but is not obligated to, repurchase its outstanding Preferred Stock in the open market from time to time through September 30, 2020. The timing and number of preferred shares to be repurchased will depend on a number of factors, including market conditions and alternative investment opportunities. In addition, any repurchases will also be conducted in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. There are no assurances that the Company will engage in any repurchases.



About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Bruce Rubin

203-983-5280