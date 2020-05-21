Omaha, NE, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRONG Technical Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) and a leader in projection equipment sales, engineering, and services (“STRONG Technical Services”), assisted Marcus Theatres® with the addition of a drive-in movie theatre test concept at the Twin Creek Cinema in Bellevue, NE, with additional locations under consideration.



“Providing industry-leading technical services is what we do. Our talented sales and engineering teams have worked on many projects over the past two months to assist our exhibition customers, including the addition of drive-in movie theatres to existing buildings,” said Blake Titman, Vice President and General Manager, STRONG Technical Services. “This recent project builds upon the long-lasting partnership between STRONG Technical Services and Marcus Theatres. While most exhibitors have been unable to continue their regular operations, we have collaborated with Marcus to fulfill an immediate need to provide a fun and safe entertainment option for their customers.”

“STRONG Technical Services was instrumental in bringing Parking Lot Cinema to our Twin Creek location,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president & CEO of Marcus Theatres. “It has been more than 25 years since we’ve had any type of drive-in theatre, and here we are bringing it to life again. STRONG was the right partner with the technological expertise to help ensure an enjoyable and comfortable moviegoing experience during a time of uncertainty.”

“We are thankful Marcus Theatres has chosen STRONG Technical Services as its partner for this and many other projects. We take great pride in serving companies like Marcus Theatres and their unique needs during this crisis,” added Ray Boegner, President. “We were able to leverage our storied history and knowledge of equipment for drive-in theatres with modern day equipment and technology to accomplish what we hope are just the first steps towards a full recovery of the cinema industry.”

About STRONG Technical Services

STRONG Technical Services, Inc. ( www.strong-tech.com ), a Ballantyne Strong, Inc. company, is an equipment sales, engineering, and service provider located in Omaha, NE. The company, with its nationwide service and engineering team, designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for a broad range of applications including audio, projection, and signage applications with comprehensive managed service offerings to ensure solution uptime and availability.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (www.ballantynestrong.com) and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including the design, integration and installation of technology solutions for a broad range of applications; development and delivery of out-of-home messaging, advertising and communications; manufacturing of projection screens; and providing managed services including monitoring of networked equipment. The Company focuses on serving the entertainment, retail and advertising markets.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or manages 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® and BistroPlex® brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 19 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.