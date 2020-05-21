TORONTO, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX.V: PEEK) (OTCQB: PKSLF) (the “Company” or “Peeks” is pleased to announce the launch of its new user interface.

Peeks’ new user interface is designed to increase engagement, increase sales, increase app downloads, and improve user satisfaction. The new user interface allows users of the Peeks website and mobile website to glean important buying information such as stream duration, number of views and streamer ratings. Peeks website users and mobile web users now represent the majority of Peeks users. In addition, the new user interface also displays animations of user tipping. The public display of tipping in concert with the visual stimulation associated with the animations is designed to increase and encourage tipping. Peeks has also added a floating action button (FAB) that allows users to upload content directly from the Peeks website. The new user interface will be added to the Peeks mobile apps in the upcoming weeks.

Upcoming improvements to the Peeks service will include tools that allow users to live stream directly from the Peeks web site and mobile website. Currently users of the Peeks website are required to download third party software to livestream. Users of the Peeks mobile web are required to download the Peeks mobile apps to livestream. Although cumbersome and confusing, downloading third party software in order to livestream is an industry standard process, for web-based livestreaming services such as Twitch. The upcoming Peeks improvements will provide Peeks users an industry leading, easy to use livestreaming experience for its web-based streaming services.

Both the Peeks Social and Mii.TV mobile apps are available for download in the Apple Appstore and Google Play store. The websites are available online at www.peeks.com and www.mii.tv respectively.

