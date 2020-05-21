MAYNARD, Mass. and YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven optical communications vendors of components, modules and systems today announced that they have formed the OpenZR+ Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) Group to define an open, flexible and interoperable coherent DWDM solution in a small form factor pluggable module. The OpenZR+ implementation is designed to enable enhanced functionality and improved performance in pluggable form factors, such as QSFP-DD and OSFP. Network operators can utilize OpenZR+ modes to support 100 to 400 Gb/s data rates and efficient multiplexing of Ethernet clients with extended reaches to address high-density regional and long haul applications.

Initial members include Acacia Communications, Cisco, Fujitsu Optical Components, InnoLight Technology, Juniper Networks, Lumentum, and NTT Electronics.

The goal of the OpenZR+ MSA is to specify the interoperation of modules utilizing the Ethernet-optimized ZR framing with the higher gain oFEC to enable a range of enhanced performance modes operating at 100 Gb/s, 200 Gb/s, 300 Gb/s and 400 Gb/s rates in support of single or multiplexed Ethernet interfaces.

“The OpenZR+ members are working together to develop the protocol and optical specifications to support an expansion of the use cases for interoperable coherent pluggable modules in a QSFP-DD or OSFP form factor,” said Atul Srivistava, Co-chair of the OpenZR+ MSA Group.

“By ensuring multi-vendor support for OpenZR+, the objective of this MSA is to enable network operators to expand the application space for the 400ZR operational model without sacrificing interoperability,” said Tom Williams, Co-chair of the OpenZR+ MSA Group.

MSA Members Acacia Communications and NTT Electronics have already announced that they have completed testing to demonstrate interoperability between OpenZR+ coherent DSPs by exchanging test vectors. The MSA plans to publish a specification defining operating modes that will allow other DSP vendors to develop solutions that interoperate with OpenZR+.

Please visit openzrplus.org for more information on the OpenZR+ MSA.

About OpenZR+

OpenZR+ was designed to focus on Ethernet traffic with support for multiple host and line interface rates in form factors that are used for high density 400G client optics, such as QSFP-DD and OSFP. The OpenZR+ modes utilize oFEC, which was originally specified by the OpenROADM MSA for carrier applications in metro networks, and support multi-vendor interoperability, providing network operators with an operationally efficient solution for DCI, metro and long-haul applications.

For a more detailed explanation of OpenZR+, many members of the OpenZR+ MSA Group previously co-authored a contributed article for Optical Connections Magazine titled “ OpenZR+ Offers Performance and Interoperability .”

