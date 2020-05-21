HOUSTON, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zurvita, Inc., (OTC ZRVT)(“Zurvita”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurvita Holdings, Inc., (collectively, “Zurvita” or the “Company) a premier health and wellness multilevel marketing company, announced today that its product, Performance FUE1, is a finalist for this year’s NutraIngredients USA Awards for the category, Product of the Year: Sports Nutrition.



“At Zurvita we believe in making our products with the most clean and powerful ingredients available for our Customers and Consultants across the nation to lead their performance and deliver results,” said Jay Shafer, co-founder and CEO of Zurvita. “To learn about FUE1 being a finalist for the prestigious new category of ‘Sports Nutrition Product of the Year’ is truly a blessing. It's no doubt how our coveted formula and innovation paired with our passion for helping people win at every level, provides an avenue for the powerful results that FUE1 delivers, a formula for success. We are truly honored to be recognized amongst the best of the best.”

FUE1 is one of three products in Zurvita’s Performance collection. Each product contains clean, effective and award-winning ingredients that are backed by science. Every batch is tested and has been certified by Informed Sport, making it safe for athletes and everyday people to use.

Zurvita National Spokesperson, professional quarterback, Deshaun Watson, explained how FUE1 works for him:

I have never really focused on using a pre-workout because they make me jittery and my fingers numb, but with FUE1, my energy is strong for my workouts and field exercises and I feel normal; no side effects. I can feel my body performing at top function. Knowing that it is Informed Sport certified makes me feel good, knowing it is safe for me to take as a professional athlete. Having taken the product for a while now, it’s not a surprise to see it being nominated, and I am proud to be a part of a company turning out quality products like FUE1.

FUE1 utilizes a gel-based delivery system to give the body the boost it needs to maximize one’s workout. It increases energy, endurance and improves blood flow and muscle performance. It serves as a pre-workout supplement intended for sustained endurance and performance. Zurvita recommends using FUE1 as part of its Performance system, Zurvita H2O and Zurvita R3PAIR. For more information about Zurvita and its award nominated products go to www.zurvita.com

About Zurvita

Zurvita is a global network marketing company centered in health and wellness products, founded by Mark and Tracy Jarvis and Jay Shafer in 2008. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the Company’s mission is to empower people to believe in themselves and take control of their health and happiness.

Safe Harbor Statement

Zurvita Public Relations Contact:

Ideneth Vega

713-464-5002

ivega@zurvita.com

www.zurvita.com

SOURCE: Zurvita Holdings, Inc.