SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced the appointment of Kristine M. Ball to the company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Ball brings more than 25 years of life sciences industry experience focused primarily on finance, corporate development and strategic planning.



“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Kristine to our board of directors,” said John A. Orwin, Chief Executive Officer of Atreca. “Kristine brings a wealth of expertise gained over her career in the life sciences industry, during which she established a track record of executing on effective financing and corporate development strategies to help build successful companies. She will be a valuable asset to Atreca as we continue to develop our lead product candidate, ATRC-101, and begin to advance additional candidates into the clinic.”

Ms. Ball most recently served as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Corporate Strategy and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Menlo Therapeutics, Inc., a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company. Prior to joining Menlo in 2017, Ms. Ball served as SVP and CFO of Relypsa, Inc., where she helped raise over $675 million in various equity and debt financings and co-led the cross-functional teams responsible for closing partnerships with Sanofi and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, as well as the company's acquisition by Galenica. Prior to Relypsa, Ms. Ball previously served as SVP, Finance and Administration and CFO of KAI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (acquired by Amgen) and Vice President, Finance at Exelixis, Inc. Before joining Exelixis, Ms. Ball was a senior manager in Ernst & Young's life sciences audit practice. Ms. Ball holds a B.S. from Babson College. She also served on the Board of Directors of Forty Seven Inc. prior to the company’s recent acquisition by Gilead.

“Atreca’s differentiated discovery platform has shown the ability to generate novel and potentially efficacious therapeutics for the treatment of large groups of patients in oncology,” said Ms. Ball. “I am excited to join the team during an important phase for a growing company and I very much look forward to being a part of Atreca’s continued progress and success.”

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding our strategy and future plans, including statements regarding the development of ATRC-101 and our clinical and regulatory plans, and the timing thereof. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as “will,” “potential,” “continue,” “begin,” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, any clinical trials and Investigational New Drug application and other regulatory submissions, and other matters that are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov , including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

