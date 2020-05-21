ATLANTA, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Family Insurance has endowed in perpetuity a scholarship for students in Georgia State University’s WomenLead program. It is the first company-endowed scholarship for the undergraduate leadership development course.

“The American Family Insurance WomenLead Scholarship will benefit generations of Georgia State students, helping them gain the skills, experience and networking opportunities needed for a seat at the table,” said Nancy Mansfield, professor of legal studies and director of the WomenLead program. “We are enormously grateful to American Family for its generosity and commitment to developing future leaders.”

WomenLead began as a pilot program with 26 students in spring 2015 to equip female students to excel in school, enter the workforce with developed skills and find their place in leadership positions. As of spring 2020, 840 students across the university have taken the semester-long course, offered as WomenLead in Business, WomenLead in Entrepreneurship and Innovation, WomenLead in Policy and Politics, and WomenLead in Science. The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business named it an “innovation that inspires” in 2018.

The American Family Insurance WomenLead Scholarship is a merit and financial need based scholarship that will be awarded each semester to a student enrolled in WomenLead. The first scholarship will be awarded in fall 2020.

American Family’s partnerships with universities include internships, scholarships, and apprenticeships. The company’s goal is not just to recruit top talent, but also to provide meaningful impact through community investment and engagement.

“We are proud to offer WomenLead’s first company-endowed scholarship and to support future female business leaders through this empowering program,” said Steve Amundson, American Family senior manager, strategic partnerships. “We seek out partnerships with schools like Georgia State in our operating states for their high-caliber curriculum, quality degree programs that align with positions in our enterprise, diverse student body, and strong alumni base.”

###

About WomenLead at Georgia State University:

The goal of Georgia State University’s WomenLead program is to unlock the full potential of our highly talented and diverse students and to place them on a trajectory for lifelong success. Interdisciplinary in scope, the program’s curriculum increases students’ knowledge about issues affecting women in a range of industries, and gives them the experiences and tools to become tomorrow’s leaders in their careers and communities.

Attachment

Jenifer Shockley J. Mack Robinson College of Business 404-413-7078 jshockley@gsu.edu