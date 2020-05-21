MONTREAL, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) is pleased to announce new and significant high-grade intersections at the James Bay Niobium Project (the “Project”) in Northern Ontario. These results are in addition to the announcement of April 8 th , 2020 .

The assay results for the remaining four drill holes are in-line with the previous three holes. In total, the Company completed seven drill holes for a total of 3,090 metres, and confirmed;

The presence of a high-grade core raking north;





Increasing width moving north of the deposit;





Mineralization open at depth (deepest hole at 330 meters);





Significant potential to further extend the known resource.

A surface plan showing the location of the seven holes drilled this winter is presented on Figure 1. Vertical section 200N, where the first three holes were completed, vertical sections 400N and 600N, are respectively illustrated on Figure 2, 3 and 4 and include the following highlights:

HIGHLIGHTS: (see figures 1 to 4)

Hole NBY-20-E4 intersected 0.56% Nb 2 O 5 over 169 metres , including 0.75% Nb 2 O 5 over 27 metres .





intersected over , including over . Hole NBY-20-E5 intersected 0.57% Nb 2 O 5 over 246 metres , including 0.69% Nb 2 O 5 over 24 metres .





intersected over , including over . Hole NBY-20-E6 intersected 0.60% Nb 2 O 5 over 128 metres , including 0.79% Nb 2 O 5 over 37 metres .





intersected over , including over . Hole NBY-20-E7 intersected 0.58% Nb 2 O 5 over 207 metres, including 0.67% Nb 2 O 5 over 107 metres.

A Mineral Resource estimate of 26 million tonnes indicated @ 0.53 % Nb 2 O 5 and 25 million tonnes inferred @ 0.51 % Nb 2 O 5 was prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. (“RPA”) on the James Bay Niobium deposit and dated October 31, 2018 (see NioBay press release dated November 22, 2018 ).

“With the completion of this small drill program, we confirmed the continuation of a high-grade zone heading north, and support our objective of finding a high-grade core. The results gives us great confidence about the potential to increase the resource if needed. We are looking forward to the outcome of our Preliminary Economic Assessment scheduled for completion in Q4 2020.”, said Claude Dufresne, President & CEO of NioBay Metals Inc.

The Project next steps includes i) an update of the Mineral Resource Estimate (summer 2020), ii) metallurgical testing (already underway), and iii) a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) (Q4 2020).

TABLE 1: IMPORTANT INTERVALS FROM DIAMOND DRILL ASSAY RESULTS.

Hole Name From(m) To(m) Length(m) Nb 2 O 5 % NBY-20-E4 250 419 168.5 0.56% Including 282 309 26.6 0.75% Including 309 354 45.4 0.64% NBY-20-E5 169 415 246.0 0.57% Including 224 263 39.4 0.65% Including 272 344 72.3 0.63% NBY-20-E6 335 463 127.6 0.60% Including 335 379 43.8 0.62% Including 379 416 37.0 0.79% NBY-20-E7 274 481 206.9 0.58% Including 289 396 107.0 0.67%

The interval lengths reported here are between 65% and 80% of true horizontal widths.

TABLE 2: DETAILED INFORMATION OF THE DIAMOND DRILL HOLES.

Hole Name Easthing Northing Azimuth Dip Length Section State NBY-20-E1 526296 5632105 81 -50 349m 200N Analyzed NBY-20-E2 526296 5632105 81 -63 388m 200N Analyzed NBY-20-E3 526147 5632074 81 -50 465m 200N Analyzed NBY-20-E4 526179 5632143 81 -45 441m 400N Analyzed NBY-20-E5 526182 5632206 81 -50 444m 600N Analyzed NBY-20-E6 526120 5632131 81 -45 498m 400N Analyzed NBY-20-E7 526122 5632194 81 -50 504m 600N Analyzed

QUALITY CONTROL / QUALITY ASSURANCE (QA/QC)

A complete and thorough quality assurance/quality control protocol was implemented and supervised by IOS Services Geoscientifiques, in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining best practices guidelines.

The drill core was split in two, with one half of the core returned to the core box for storage on site, while the second half of the core was placed in a plastic bag with the sample tag and sealed prior to be shipped to the SGS Canada laboratory in Cochrane, Ontario. The QA/QC program included the assaying of four different certified reference materials, one internal reference material, three type of blank and field duplicates that were inserted in the samples sequence before the shipping for analysis at ALS Minerals laboratory. Then at about every 10 samples, blank, internal reference material and duplicate are alternated for the entire length of the hole.

At SGS the ½ core samples were crushed to 6 to 10 mesh before splitting representative subsamples for assay. The Nb 2 O 5 was analysed by X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF), while the balance of elements via ICP AES/MS multi-element scan. The rest of the coarse material was kept for metallurgical testing.

QUALIFIED PERSON

This press release was verified and approved by Jacquelin Gauthier, P.Geo, and Qualified Person as defined by NationaI Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gauthier is the Vice-President Geology of Niobay Metals Inc.

ABOUT NIOBAY METALS INC.

NioBay Metals Inc. is a mining exploration company holding a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. Niobay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project located in Quebec and a 49% direct participation in mineral titles situated in the Chibougamau and Normetal region, Quebec, under a joint venture agreement with SOQUEM.

