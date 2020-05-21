May 21, 2020 08:03 ET

Dublin, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of the COVID-19 Outbreak on Indian Outbound Travelers Traffic and Market Revenue to the GCC (United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain) Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



It is forecasted that GCC countries will attract nearly 7.7 million Indian travelers and generate more than US$ 12 billion in market revenues by 2025.

The objective of this market research report is to provide an overview of the development of the Indian outbound travelers traffic to the major continents and to give an insight into the Indian outbound travelers' traffic and market revenue to the GCC countries.

The GCC Countries which we covered in the report are UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

The database of the following report is defined as follows:

Total India Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast - By Continents (2018 - 2025)

India Outbound Travelers Visitation to the GCC Countries & Forecast (2018 - 2025)

India Outbound Travelers Market Revenue to the GCC Countries & Forecast (2018 - 2025)

India Outbound Travelers Visitation Share to the GCC Countries & Forecast (2018-2025)

India Outbound Travelers Market Revenue Share to the GCC Countries & Forecast (2018-2025)

Weekly Flights & Seats from India to the GCC Countries

Key Development in the India Outbound Tourism to the GCC Countries

Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the India Outbound Tourism Market to the GCC Countries

