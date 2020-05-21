New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Biodefense Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894533/?utm_source=GNW

Restraining factors, such as fluctuations in funding due to changing EU likely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years.



Additionally, increased adoption of technologies and predictive analytics to reshape biodefense market are likely to increase the growth of the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing in the forecast period.

Biodefense is referred to the measures taken to restore biosecurity of a group of organisms that are, or may be, subject to biological threats or infectious diseases. It is an effective public health care system with strong disease surveillance and rapid actions designed to counter biological threats, to limit the spread of disease and provide surge medical care.

The government is spending heavily on the R&D of vaccines to stay prepared for any bioterrorism attacks every year. For instance, in 2018, the UK government released the Biological Security Strategy, Strategic Defense and Security Review, Global Health Security and UK Antimicrobial Resistance Strategy and the National Counterterrorism Strategy, counter terrorism strategy CONTEST, the National Counter-Proliferation Strategy to 2020, the UK Influenza Preparedness Strategy, the Strategy for UK Life Sciences, the Vision and high level Strategy for UK Animal and Plant Health Research to 2020 and Beyond, and the Strategy for Agricultural Technologies and the Department for International Development’s (DFID’s) 2016 Research Review, all of these include biosecurity and biodefense.

In 2013, the Federal Foreign Office launched the German Biosecurity Programmed in order to implement long term biosecurity projects in various countries under the auspices of the G7 Global Partnership against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction. With a budget of over 25 million euros for the 2013-16 period and a further 19.5 million euros for 2017-19, we are helping partner countries to minimize biosecurity threats. This helps to immediately recognize outbreaks of dangerous and highly contagious diseases, reduce infection and swiftly identify and eliminate the causes. As the government engages in these current and future policy activities, understanding the existing biosecurity and biodefense policy, the pharmaceutical companies operating in the biodefense market have considerable opportunities to expand and be prepared for any bioterrorism. The initiatives of governments worldwide open a window of opportunities for the firms involved in the biodefense sector. Thus, owing to the factors mentioned above are likely to boost the growth of the Biodefense Market in Europe during the forecast period.

In 2019, the anthrax segment accounted for the largest market share in the Biodefense Market in Europe. The segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to increasing funding by the governments of other countries to develop and stockpile adequate vaccines against anthrax mainly through a variety of initiatives, such as BioWeapons Prevention Project (BWPP), British American Security Information Council (BASIC), and the German Biosecurity Programme.

Some of the significant secondary sources for cold plasma equipment included in the report are the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894533/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001