OMNIQ’s AI–Machine Vision proprietary technology will serve as the foundation to automate traffic and parking control



OMNIQ’s Parking Enforcement and Revenue Control System (PERCS™) Cloud-Based Software platform will aggregate and analyze all data from edge devices to reveal actionable insights, delivering next-gen solutions and a complete suite of services to the city to enforce and improve the on-street parking experience

PERCS™ applications include a unique feature delivering virtual geographical borders (GEOFENCING); the ability to create a GPS signature; as well as make and color detection

SALT LAKE CITY, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”) announces that it has been awarded a key project by the city of San Mateo, California to provide an innovative cloud-based Smart City parking and traffic control solution. The system is based on OMNIQ’s AI-Machine Vision technology integrated with its recently acquired PERCS™ solution that will assist in keeping the streets of San Mateo safe, secure and congestion-free by automating the enforcement and citation of traffic and parking regulations on city streets.

OMNIQ’s AI-Machine Vision technology combined with PERCS™, provides a wide range of operational solutions and safety benefits with innovative intelligent features which include:

Unprecedented accuracy in recognizing license plate characters along with state jurisdiction

Accurate, patented make and color recognition

Geofence technology for automated control and law enforcement in different city zones

Ability to capture and record the positon of wheels on parked vehicles to verify whether the vehicle moved and is in a violation zone

PERCS™ incorporates cloud-based, ticketless, and gateless parking services and revenue enforcement capabilities within a single platform. The system allows an administrator to manage lanes, lots, spots and track revenue from one web portal, and utilizes a dashboard for the monitoring of all activity and transactions for visitors and transient parkers. The PERCS™ solution is ideal for a broad variety of customers, including municipalities, universities, medical centers and public parking operations.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ Corp., commented: “As a leading provider of Machine Vision–Object Identification solutions, we are pleased to bring a new, comprehensive solution to the city of San Mateo. With our March 2020 acquisition of Eyepax IP assets, including the PERCS™ business intelligence suite, we accelerated our capabilities and became a prime contractor offering a data rich intelligent solution improving traffic flow and public safety. Our combined capabilities are proving to be attractive to parking operators and municipalities like San Mateo.

“Parking automation is expected to become a $5.2B industry by 2023*, and OMNIQ is uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities in this space with our solutions combining AI-Machine Vision technology with a cloud-based platform to drive efficiencies and enhance revenue generating capacity for the parking provider on both a monthly or a per transaction revenue model. We remain focused on bringing our innovative solutions to the marketplace and believe that our enhanced, fully integrated cloud and AI solution sets us apart from our competitors in the ticketless, gateless parking vertical,” Mr. Lustgarten concluded.

(*)Source: MarketsandMarkets: Parking Management Market by Solution (Parking Guidance, Reservation Management, Permit Enforcement, PARC, Security & Surveillance, Analytics), Service, Deployment Type, Parking Site (Off-Street and On-Street), and Region-Global Forecast to 2023 (June 2018).

About OMNIQ, Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. ( OMQS ) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

OMNIQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023.

