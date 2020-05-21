Tarrytown NY, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company targeting the $50 billion consumers spend on nighttime snacks, is pleased to announce a new social media engagement campaign to increase communication and interaction with its stakeholders.



With an impressive shareholder base that recently surpassed 5,000 investors, Management believes this growing, loyal, and enthusiastic group of investors can be a tremendous asset as it continues to add points of distribution. Nightfood is already in major divisions of Kroger and Albertsons. The Company has announced that two additional chains are expected to be adding Nightfood in June, one of which has already placed their initial purchase orders and been shipped.

“It’s exciting when investors become customers, and customers become investors,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “So many of them share our passion for turning Nightfood into the next great consumer brand. What we’re doing is easy for everybody to understand and relate to. Anybody wrestling with nighttime cravings for decades, like I have, can get behind what we’re doing and champion for the brand. It helps that we have an award-winning product line that tastes great and has so many nutritional benefits.”

As part of this initiative, there are now two new ways to connect with Nightfood Holdings:

Telegram: There is now a live, interactive Telegram group which interested parties can join to reach team members and discuss Nightfood. Ask questions, learn more about the company and discuss future prospects. Join the Telegram Group Here: https://t.me/NightfoodHoldings

YouTube: The company has established a new YouTube series which will feature weekly videos with team members, insights into latest industry developments, and provide a behind the scenes look at the latest company developments. Click here to subscribe to Nightfood’s YouTube channel.

The first video, an interview with CEO Sean Folkson, can be viewed here.

“Obviously a large active and engaged investor base can be a tremendous asset for a new consumer goods launch,” added Folkson. “What other emerging consumer brand has literally thousands of owners championing their delicious ice cream to friends, family, and neighbors? In today’s hyper-connected world, this offers a distinct advantage, and is one that we will now begin to strategically apply.”

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the two largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), and Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), as well as Lowe’s Foods and other independent retailers.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-widely reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, less sugar and a lower glycemic profile than regular ice cream, Nightfood has been identified as a better choice for expectant mothers.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com



Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Tim Sullivan

media@Nightfood.com

732-816-0239