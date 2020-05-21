GUANGZHOU, China, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company” ) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, May 29, 2020.



EHang management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Friday, May 29, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on May 29, 2020, Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3297267

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until June 6, 2020. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 3297267.

Phone Number International +61 2 8199-0299 United States +1 (646) 254-3697 Hong Kong +852 800963117 Mainland China +86 4006322162



+86 8008700205

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investors relations website at http://ir.ehang.com/ .

EHang (NASDAQ: EH) is a world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle ("AAV") technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management and aerial media solutions.

