WAYNE, Pa., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) (“Teleflex”) announced today the commencement of a private offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”), subject to market and other conditions. The interest rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at pricing.



The Notes will be guaranteed by each of Teleflex’s existing and future wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries that is a guarantor or other obligor under its credit agreement.

Teleflex intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

The offering of the Notes will be made in a private transaction in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), in the United States only to investors who are reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers,” as that term is defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, or to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ABOUT TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rusch®, UroLift®, and Weck® - trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management’s current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 21, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 30, 2020, which can be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov . We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated by us or as required by law or regulation.