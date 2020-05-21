TORONTO, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today reported a summary of the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”).



Results of the Meeting

The Company is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held virtually on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The summary of the results are as follows:

Total Shares Voted: 300,723,826 Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 390,737,603 Total Percentage of Shares Voted: 76.96%

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in Alamos’ management proxy circular dated April 3, 2020 was elected as a director as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For % Withheld Vote % Elaine Ellingham 230,763,413 79.10 60,982,391 20.90

David Fleck 290,686,310 99.64 1,059,494 0.36 David Gower 229,155,347 78.55 62,590,457 21.45 Claire M. Kennedy 290,603,217 99.61 1,142,587 0.39 John A. McCluskey 291,288,307 99.84 457,497 0.16 Monique Mercier 290,595,377 99.61 1,150,427 0.39 Paul J. Murphy 271,922,991 93.21 19,822,813 6.79 J. Robert S. Prichard 290,467,143 99.56 1,278,661 0.44 Ronald E. Smith 230,723,271 79.08 61,022,533 20.92 Kenneth Stowe 291,194,932 99.81 550,872 0.19

2. Appointment and Compensation of Auditors

KPMG LLP was appointed as the Company’s auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Vote For % Withheld Vote % KPMG LLP 299,840,998 99.71 882,827 0.29

3. Approval of Approach to Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company’s approach to Executive Compensation was passed.

Vote For % Vote Against % Executive Compensation 287,672,815 98.60 4,072,987 1.40

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

