Pompano Beach, Florida, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of EMR, practice management, and clinical solutions that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) clinicians and educators to produce superior outcomes for people with autism, was selected as the winner of the Best Electronic Health Record Service Award presented by the 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. This annual award recognizes the top companies, people, platforms and products in the health, fitness and medical technology industries today.



“We are honored to be selected for this prestigious award,” said CentralReach CEO, Chris Sullens. “As the leading healthcare technology provider for the ABA industry, we are committed to bringing the most innovative, secure, and powerful solutions to the customers we serve and awards like these further validate our success in that approach. Congratulations to the entire CentralReach team as well as our fellow winners.”



More than 3,750 companies were nominated for the MedTech Breakthrough Awards. CentralReach joins companies like Johnson & Johnson, Peloton, Oscar Health, GE Healthcare and other top medical technology and digital health innovators, which received honors in the awards program’s other categories.



This recognition was the fourth award for innovation that CentralReach has won over the past 18 months including a recognition from earlier this week by the American Business Awards® for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year. The company has won over 20 awards in the past 18 months including Forbes Best Startup Employers, Inc 5000, and NJBIZ’s Business of the Year.





About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of end-to-end EMR, practice management, and clinical solutions that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) clinicians and educators to produce superior outcomes for people with autism. The company is revolutionizing the ABA space with cutting-edge solutions including precision teaching, clinical data collection, scheduling, billing, learning management, fully digital evidence-based programming and more. Trusted by more than 85,000 clinicians and educators, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product improvement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the ABA community to propel industry practitioners into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit centralreach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and, Twitter @CentralReach.

Attachment

CentralReach PR CentralReach 800-939-5414 pr@centralreach.com