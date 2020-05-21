New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Condition ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894536/?utm_source=GNW

However, high cost associated with the procedure hampers the growth of market in this region.



The prevalence of brain aneurysms is rising in many European countries. For instance, in France, ~2.5% of the adult population suffers intracranial aneurysms. Further, certain strategic initiatives by the government to treat patients suffering from brain aneurysm are also driving the growth of the brain aneurysm market in Europe. For instance, the French government implemented analysis of treatment by endovascular approach of nonruptured aneurysms. The program was conducted to check the feasibility of endovascular approach for the treatment of nonruptured brain aneurysms.



The Europe brain aneurysm treatment market, based on type, is segmented into surgery and medication.In 2019, the medication segment held a larger share of the market; however, the surgery segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The Europe brain aneurysm treatment market, based on condition, is segmented into unruptured aneurysm and ruptured aneurysm.In 2019, unruptured aneurysm held a larger share of the market; however, the ruptured aneurysm segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during 2020-2027.



Further, the Europe brain aneurysm treatment market, based on end user, is segmented into hospitals and clinics. In 2019, the hospitals segment held a larger share of the market; however, the market for the clinics segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources involved in the process of preparing the report on the brain aneurysm treatment market are the World Health Organization, European Federation of Pharmaceuticals Industries Associations, and European Medical Association.

