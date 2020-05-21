NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Satia Industries Limited to build a 42,000 metric ton per year satellite precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) plant at its paper mill in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab District, India. The facility is scheduled to begin operation in the second quarter of 2021.

“We are very pleased that Satia Industries, a well-established papermaker in India, has selected Minerals Technologies to construct and operate a satellite PCC plant that will provide our technology for their paper machine,” said Douglas T. Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding partnership with Satia.”

D.J. Monagle III, Group President, Specialty Minerals and Refractories, commented further, “Satia Industries is an innovative paper company, and we are pleased that they have recognized the value of our PCC technology in their fine paper grades. Our PCC will be used as a paper filler to improve brightness, opacity and bulk, and to reduce costs for the papermaker. This represents our eighth satellite in India, one of the fastest growing regions for deploying our PCC technology, and continues our geographic growth in Asia.”

PCC is a specialty pigment for filling and coating high-quality paper. By substituting Minerals Technologies' PCC for lower performing ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and talc, customers can produce brighter, higher quality paper at a lower cost. In 1986, Minerals Technologies originated the satellite concept for making and delivering PCC on site at paper mills, and the concept was a major factor in revolutionizing papermaking. Today, MTI has 55 satellite plants in operation or under construction globally and continues to lead the industry with consistent quality and technical innovation.

