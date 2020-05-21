LONDON, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyris , a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) applications for advanced diagnostics and creator of the bCUBE – a revolutionary portable DNA analysis platform – today announced the availability of its environmental testing kit to analyze Coronavirus environmental contamination in the U.S. The kit was developed in Hyris’ labs, located in Lodi, Italy, the heart of the Italian COVID-19 “red zone.” It identifies contaminated, non-porous hard surfaces on-site or in a distributed deployment and can produce multiple simultaneous test results in about 90 minutes to allow businesses to validate that their Coronavirus disinfection procedures used in workplaces and customer facing premises are effective.



“We are working globally with companies on strategies to assist with safe reopening of businesses in their efforts to recover and restart the economy. As businesses are navigating how to resume activities, one of their biggest concerns is to ensure that their premises and products are safe for employees and customers,” said Stefano Lo Priore, Hyris CEO. “Our environmental testing kit builds on our proven technology platform, the bCUBE, to quickly and efficiently analyze surfaces to validate presence or absence of virus. Its affordable price, fast results, ease of use and advanced AI software architecture differentiate our approach from others, and enable testing ‘at the edge’ to deliver results in near real time inside facilities and businesses where it is needed.” Among the many applications discussed, Lo Priore said, “We are seeing a lot of interest also from companies that want to perform tests to validate the effectiveness of their cleaning.”

The bCUBE is a patented, miniaturized device utilizing Real Time PCR technology with an advanced operating system that runs on a smartphone or tablet. The bCUBE has an integrated AI module for data diagnostics that is run by a user-friendly web app that manages the data in the cloud, and is compatible with all major operating systems.

The bCUBE environmental testing kit is based on the World Health Organization (WHO) and U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) developed and recommended protocol for Coronavirus tests, which have been adopted by major diagnostic centers fighting the pandemic. It is a turnkey product that includes specially developed swabs for environmental hard surface samplings such as door handles, keyboards, food-prep counters, and more. Many European and Canadian companies are already using the kit.

Hyris’ environmental testing kit is intended for all industries and services, transportation and epidemiological monitoring companies, and can be used for testing Coronavirus as well as applications beyond the current pandemic, including bacteria, viruses and parasites.

“We have been using the Hyris bCUBE to run molecular assays for pathogen detection, and it has provided excellent performance, even when compared with much more expensive instrumentation,” said George Dimopoulos, professor, Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University.

The Hyris bCUBE and environmental testing kit are available to purchase in the U.S. today by emailing office.us@hyris.net. Additionally, Hyris is working on a new and faster version of the kit, which promises to deliver results in 10 minutes. The estimated launch date for the new kit is October 2020.

Hyris is a multinational technology company with an R&D laboratory, active in the field of advanced diagnostics that are supported by artificial intelligence. Founded in 2014 by an entrepreneurial team of engineers specialized in the biotechnology sector, Hyris has commercial products in the U.S., Europe and Asia. The company has offices in London, Milan, Singapore and California with an R&D lab and manufacturing located in Lodi, Italy. To learn more visit www.hyris.net.

