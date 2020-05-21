SARASOTA, Fla., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star, a global leader in cloud-native collaboration for the enterprise, recently released a Business Continuity Bundle for Remote Working to help companies who are stuck with inflexible PBX suppliers (such as NEC, Avaya, Toshiba, Panasonic, and others) that either don’t offer remote working capabilities or have overpriced their solutions for today’s economic climate. Star2Star’s Business Continuity Bundle for Remote Working includes a complete set of remote work tools that can integrate with a company's current PBX to help businesses who are not equipped to manage a remote workforce today make the transition seamlessly. Star2Star is the only cloud provider with such an offering.



The Business Continuity Bundle for Remote Working includes the following:

Desktop Softphone or Mobile Softphone for iOS/Android

Video Meetings

Unlimited Local & Domestic Long Distance Calling

Voicemail

Cloud-based Auto Attendant

All of these products provide vital services to businesses with all or a significant number of employees working remotely. Star2Star’s desktop and mobile softphones offer greater flexibility to make and receive calls on their business phone system while using personal computers and mobile devices. Star2Star’s new Video Meetings solution offers enhanced video conferencing capabilities that can be leveraged by both internal and external attendees via a browser with zero downloads required.

The Business Continuity Bundle for Remote Working offers the most features for the best value on the market for just $8.99 per user, per month. All customers will also get five free months of service to help them transition quickly, even if they have limited cash flow at the moment. If the customer decides to upgrade to a full Star2Star collaboration platform seat in the future all money paid for the Business Continuity Bundle for Remote Working will be credited towards their new platform.

“Our goal is to help businesses in our community and beyond to remain operational during these difficult times,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Star2Star. “We designed this bundle offer to include everything a business needs to serve its customers and maintain productivity even while sheltering in place. As a telecommunications company, we understand what’s needed to maintain operations even during an emergency and have made it our mission to provide the technologies that equip businesses to handle any number of extenuating circumstances.”

To learn more about Star2Star’s Business Continuity Bundle for Remote Working and how it can help your business, contact sales@star2star.com today!

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, IHS Markit Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.