IRVINE, Calif., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY), a California-based gig engagement platform provider, today announced a new initiative as part of its Restaurant Resilience Plan, to help restaurants reclaim their brand and customer relationships via native delivery amid COVID-19. Consumers now have a heightened sensitivity regarding the safety of their food, and higher standards for the personnel delivering it. ShiftPixy’s native delivery solution enables restaurants to repurpose their own, food safety trained staff to facilitate deliveries, reclaim their brand and forgo their reliance on third-party platforms.



Today, many restaurants are reliant on third-party delivery partners, but the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked concern for multi-unit franchises and the brands they operate under, leading them to reevaluate who is managing their customer relationships. For operators now relying largely on off-premise orders, it’s more vital than ever for vetted employees, trained in social distancing standards and sanitation procedures, to deliver food to the end consumer.

“Through our ongoing conversations with leaders in the fast food industry, we’ve heard growing concern about who is bringing the consumers their food, and whether they are properly trained to represent the brand, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said ShiftPixy co-founder and CEO, Scott Absher. “Ultimately, it’s in the restaurant’s best interest, as well as the customer’s, for uniformed food safety trained employees of the brand itself to facilitate last-mile delivery.”

The coronavirus has affirmed the importance of native delivery, not only for the sake of restaurant operators’ profits, but in order for them to deliver a safe and superior customer experience and keep their staff employed during these difficult times. This reality is what inspired ShiftPixy’s Restaurant Resilience Plan.

ShiftPixy’s turn-key, end-to-end native delivery solution is available now to help restaurant operators repurpose their existing staff for deliveries, as well as establish a white-label online presence, eliminating all necessary reliance on third-party delivery partners. Ultimately, this approach to human capital, customer engagement and delivery will help restaurants retake control of their brand.

Any customer of a ShiftPixy partner can sign up for one of the Company’s weekly webinars hosted by co-founder Steve Holmes, at https://shiftpixy.com/webinar-covid19/ .

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) is a disruptive human capital management platform, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen mobile engagement technology to help businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management's nearly 25 years of workers' compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy. Learn more at www.shiftpixy.com .

