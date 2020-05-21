﻿The Board of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” (hereafter – the Company) calls up and announces that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will take place on 25 June 2020 at 20 Vagonu iela, Riga. The beginning of the meeting is scheduled at 12.00 p.m. The registration for the meeting opens at 11.30 a.m.

Considering the Covid-19 pandemic, with the aim to preserve health of shareholders, the Company’s employees as well as public in general, we encourage all shareholders to participate in the meeting in a written mode prior to the shareholders meeting by filling in voting form which is attached to this notification and also available on website of the Company - www.lg.lv page Shareholders Meetings, on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com.

We kindly ask completed voting form and send:

electronically signed with the electronic signature to the Company's e-mail address investor.relations@lg.lv; or

in paper form signed to the postal address of the company: 6 Aristida Briana iela, Riga, LV-1001, Latvia. In this case, the voting form should be notarized or with the attached shareholder’s contact information (telephone number and email addresses) in order to let the Company's Management Board to identify the shareholder.

All duly received votes received by the Company till June 24, 2020, will be taken into account as regards the voting prior the meeting.

A shareholder who has voted prior to the shareholders meeting may request the Company to confirm receipt of the voting form. The Company shall send the shareholder confirmation without delay after receiving the shareholder's voting form.

All documents relevant to the meeting of shareholders are being published in the following Internet resources: the website of the Company www.lg.lv page Shareholders Meetings, the website of the Central Storage of Regulated Information www.oricgs.lv and on the website of the Joint Stock Company “Nasdaq Riga” www.nasdaqbaltic.com.

Agenda:

Reports of the Board, the Council and the Audit Committee, and the certified auditor’s opinion. Approval of the Annual Report 2019. Distribution of the profit for 2019. Setting of remuneration to the members of the Council and the Audit Committee for the 2019 annual performance. Election of the auditor of the 2020 annual accounts and setting of remuneration to the auditor.

The total number of shares and the number of voting shares of the Company is 39 900 000.

The record date for participation at the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of the Company

is June 13, 2020. Only those persons who are shareholders on the record date with the amount of the shares they own have rights to participate at the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of the Company to be held on June 25, 2020 as well as to vote in written mode prior the meeting.

Shareholders have right to participate in the meeting (including filling and submitting the voting form) in person or by mediation of their legal representatives or authorized persons. The authorized person should attach to the voting form the power of attorney or present it in the presence, legal representatives of foreign legal persons should attach to the voting form the document proofing representation rights or present it in the presence. All power of attorneys should be signed with the electronic signature or notarised (form of a written power of attorney is also available on website the Company – www.lg.lv page Shareholders Meetings, on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com).

Within 5 days after the notification is received or within 7 days after the notification about convocation of shareholders’ meeting is released, shareholders representing at least 1/20 of the company’s share capital have rights to require the institution, which convenes the shareholders’ meeting, to include additional items in the agenda of the meeting. The additional issues of the agenda together with the draft resolutions on the issues, or an explanation on the issues where no resolution is planned for adoption, shall be submit to the Management Board of the Company.

Shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on the issues included in the agenda of the shareholders’ meeting within 7 days after the notification about convocation of shareholders’ meeting is released. Shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on the issues included in the agenda of the shareholders’ meeting during the meeting, if all the draft resolutions submitted to the shareholders’ meeting have been reviewed and rejected.

If a shareholder submits a written requisition to the Board at least 7 days before the shareholders’ meeting, the Board shall give him the required information on the issues included in the agenda at least 3 days before the shareholders’ meeting. Upon request of shareholders, the Board shall provide to the shareholders’ meeting information about the company’s economic situation to such an extent as necessary to objectively review and adopt a resolution on the respective issue on the agenda.

Shareholders can get acquainted with the draft resolutions, to be posted immediately after received or included in the Agenda, in the Internet resources. Shareholders may get acquainted with the materials as well as give their suggestions and proposals on the Agenda only by writing an e-mail to investor.relations@lg.lv.

The Board of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze”

Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gāze"

Unified registration No. 40003000642

Legal address: 6 Aristida Briana iela, Riga, LV-1001 More information:

Esmeralda Balode-Buraka

Phone +371 67 374 369, investor.relations@lg.lv

