CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schaefer Systems International, Inc., a leader in reusable packaging systems, automation and material handling systems, announced today that the company is providing clients with a national reusable container asset management and recovery service. The Packaging Systems Division within SSI SCHAEFER will provide complete end-to-end sustainable asset tracking and quality assurance. Clients can now sign up for the new Schaefer Track & Trace (ST&T) service and ship returnable packaging to a designated end-point. From there, packaging experts from SSI SCHAEFER schedule a pick-up and inspect all assets. Quality assurance consists of a thorough inspection and repair or replacement containers when in need. Once complete, SSI SCHAEFER returns all assets back to the manufacturer.

The service also provides a real-time cloud based system, which enables supply chain professionals to manage assets at any time. “This is a great opportunity to provide our clients with a service to help boost their bottom line,” stated Andy Schumacher, Vice President of Packaging Systems Division for Schaefer Systems International, Inc. “Outsourcing reusable packaging management reduces the number of units purchased, which saves our clients money,” continued Schumacher.

The ST&T service provides clients the flexibility to scale when demand is driven by market conditions. In addition, SSI SCHAEFER provides a sustainable recycling program for when markets reverse. With full and flexible services that aid in the recovery of assets, consolidation, or just-in-time delivery, each program is custom to meet supply chain operation demands.

About SSI Schaefer Systems International:

Schaefer Systems International, Inc. provides storage, materials handling, logistics, warehouse software, reusable packaging, and waste technology solutions to businesses throughout North America. Schaefer Systems International designs and manufacturers innovative intralogistics storage and picking solutions for all types of industries as well as plastic containers, pallets, and waste and recycling carts. Schaefer Systems International is part of the SSI SCHAEFER Group, a global leader in logistics and materials handling founded in 1937 with offices and plants in over 70 countries and employees over 10,000. For more information, visit ssitote.com.

Media Contact

Sharon Wahrmund

sharon.wahrmund@ssi-schaefer.com

704-944-4511

ssi-schaefer.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a16cde3-61ec-4272-a682-0b2b34a401a4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22820f7e-5ae0-4f26-877b-99d981960eba







