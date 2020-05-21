BOSTON, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn (Nasdaq: LOGM) today announced that it was awarded two Stevie® Awards in the 18th Annual American Business Awards. Its Customer Engagement and Support (CES) solution, Bold360 Helpdesk, received a Gold Stevie for Best Technical Support Solution and Senior Vice President of Marketing, Alison Durant, was awarded a Silver Stevie for Woman of the Year - Business Services Industries.



More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

Bold360 Helpdesk was recognized as the Best Technical Support Solution for its ability to help employees and internal support teams reclaim productive work hours so that they can focus on more strategic initiatives and higher value work that helps move the business forward. Internal support teams, like IT and HR, spend a considerable amount of time managing mundane tasks and answering repetitive questions, preventing them from putting the time and resources into more complex business challenges. As demonstrated across both internal IT and HR use cases, Bold360 Helpdesk eases the burdens put on internal support teams and improves the employee experience to increase productivity.

“This recognition is a further testament to Bold360’s exceptional capabilities that enable organizations to improve both the customer and employee experience,” said Ryan Lester, Senior Director of Customer Experience Technologies at LogMeIn. “Now, more than ever, customer experience goes hand in hand with employee experience, as employees are a brands best asset. In order to provide an exceptional customer experience, brands must first invest in their employees by giving them the modern, intelligent tools they need to succeed.”

Alison Durant was awarded a Silver Stevie for her accomplishments in leading the next stage of growth at LogMeIn. As Senior Vice President of Marketing, Alison is responsible for leading all aspects of LogMeIn’s global marketing organization, including demand generation, customer engagement, corporate communications, brand & creative, web and eCommerce. From aligning global marketing efforts to building a world-class team, Alison is dedicated to elevating the LogMeIn brand and motivating the people she leads.

“It’s an honor to be recognized in this category as a woman in the tech industry and I am humbled to be among such good company,” Durant said. “This award would not be possible without the continued hard work from our entire team, so I’d like to thank the hundreds of marketing employees across our global organization for their dedication to our vision.”

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Comments from the Stevie judges:

Bold360 Helpdesk is an amazing product to help resolve mundane tasks and reclaim precious employee productive hours. Its intelligent self-serve capabilities solve resource constraint scenarios and reduces dependencies as well.

Bold360 Helpdesk is a great solution for HR and IT. It allows for increased proactive thinking and planning and also allows the employee to access information 24/7.

In the modern market conditions, the pace of transformation is exponential. As corporations are increasing global workforces, IT teams are working around the clock to serve internal employees. Bold360 Helpdesk can modernize support for IT and employees.

Alison Durant demonstrates clear evidence of a dynamic leader, leading with research and innovation as well as championing CSR efforts.

Alison Durant exemplifies wonderful talent that’s needed to foster innovation.

Such accomplishments require great determination, which Alison Durant has reflected through her work by setting up a company marketing model, consolidating different brands, and by leading different marketing teams as a global marketing effort.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, August 5th.

More information about the Awards and the full list of winners are available at: www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

